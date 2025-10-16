Nasboi: Why I Embrace Christian, Muslim Identities

Nigerian skit maker and musician, Lawal Nasiru, popularly known as Nasboi has declared himself a Muslim and a Christian, citing his diverse upbringing as the reason for his neutral stance on tribal and religious divides.

In a post on his verified X handle, the comedian revealed that his Yoruba Muslim father and Christian mother from Warri, Delta State, coupled with his life experiences in Port Harcourt and studies at the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State shaped his inclusive worldview.

Nasboi explained that his mixed heritage and exposure to different cultures made it impossible for him to align with tribalism or religious extremism.

“My papa Yoruba, my mama Warri. My papa Muslim, my mama Christian. I was born and raised in Port Harcourt. I studied at the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom. This is why I can never relate to tribalism or all the religious agendas,” he wrote.

The statement has, however, triggered varied reactions online, with some netizens praising his open-mindedness while others labeled him “Confused” for not choosing a single religious identity.