Nigerian comedian and singer Nasboi has penned an emotional open letter to legendary Afrobeat music icon Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, urging him to address recent controversies surrounding his personal life.

In the letter sighted by New Telegraph, Nasboi expressed distress over online videos and news, citing the respect and admiration he has held for 2Baba since adolescence.

He highlighted 2Baba’s character and humility, qualities that inspired him and many others.

Nasboi pleaded with 2Baba to reclaim his public image, referencing a song that resonates with the situation.

He wrote, “Dear King 2Face Idibia (2 baba) @official2baba. I feel genuinely heartbroken seeing some of the embarrassing videos and news about you circulating online. It hurts because you have always been my mentor.

I’ve looked up to you since I was 16. I loved every bit of your music, your personality, and the humility you carried yourself. In fact, you were one of the people who taught me what it means to be humble.

“You have had your criticism in the past, but your character and humility still stood tall. I never knew you as someone who fought publicly, argued online, or created drama. The 2Face I grew up loving was calm, humble, and carried himself with grace.

“I know every family has its issues, but one thing I know about 2baba is how he never speaks on things like this. No matter what happened behind closed doors, you never brought it outside.

“Sir, you may have your private battles with anyone in your life that is normal, but the version of events being brought online now is damaging and unfamiliar to those of us who truly love and respect you.

“Your current situation is presenting a side of you that many of us have never seen, and it is painful to watch. Please, sir… for the sake of people like me who have loved you from a young age… Please take control of this situation.

“We still believe in you. We still admire you. We still want to see the 2Baba we grew up respecting. This message is from a boy who has loved you since he was 16.

“I chose this particular song because suddenly, the lyrics hit differently. With respect, love, and deep concern, a loyal fan.”