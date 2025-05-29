Nasboi To Kneel Across 36 States To Get Music Verse From Davido

Share

Fast-rising Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Nasboi, has embarked on a 36-state tour, kneeling in each state to beg Davido for a feature.

The singer and comedian kicked off the mission in Osun State, where he was pictured kneeling with a placard in front of the Osun State Government Secretariat, officially beginning the journey aimed at capturing Davido’s attention.

In his heartfelt Instagram post, Nasboi shared the inspiration behind the campaign:

“In 2019, I started mimicking Davido to get his attention for my music, but the videos blew me up as a comedian… God’s plan.

“I am back to plead with 001. Bless me with a verse for this song, King. I will be kneeling across 36 states for 36 days. I pray this dream comes to pass.”

Nasboi called on his fans to support the campaign by tagging Davido daily whenever a new post goes up. The singer, who has steadily transitioned from skit-making to music, has received overwhelming support on social media as his fans rally behind his passionate effort.

Davido has since reacted to the post, dropping a light-hearted response: “set up ”, fueling excitement that the Afrobeats superstar may yet grant the request.

On day two of the campaign, Nasboi was seen kneeling with another placard in front of the Kano State Government House, signalling his determination to see the challenge through.

His quest has, however, gained massive attention, with many applauding Nasboi’s dedication, humility, and creativity in chasing his music dreams.

