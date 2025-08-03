Nasboi Taps Victor Osimhen For Cinematic Visuals For His New Single

Award-winning music star Nasboi has released the music video for his latest single ‘Friday Night’.

The feel-good anthem carries delightful melodies, heart-warming lyrics that encourage listeners to be of good cheer, and exciting production from Deeyaso that beckons everyone to the dance floor.

For the music video, Eminent Music, whose stellar leadership has propelled Nasboi to stardom, tapped the acclaimed cinematographer, Director Pink, to shoot a visual that matches the song’s message of hope, joy, and resilience.

The video opens with a scene that brings to mind Nasboi’s motor accident in Bauchi State during his 36-state tour.

The opening line, “forward ever, never look back,” captures Nasboi and Eminent Music’s determination to forge ahead with the nationwide tour despite challenges. This resilience set him on the path of success, which he celebrates via another infectious ‘Thank God It’s Friday (TGIF)’ anthem.

“I want to be a baller like Osimhen,” Nasboi sings as he pays tribute to the Nigerian superstar footballer Victor Osimhen, whose career mirrors his message of resilience, hard work, and the good life.

In the music video, which premiered on YouTube on August 1, 2025, the African Footballer of the Year-winning star made a guest appearance as he joins Nasboi in celebrating his new contract with Turkey’s most decorated club, Galatasaray.

The visual for ‘Friday Night’ is not just a music video; it’s a statement of Eminent Music’s commitment to positioning Nasboi as one of the fastest rising stars in Afrobeats. It also reflects Nasboi’s status as a star whose music has won him millions of fans, including the football star Victor Osimhen and Afrobeats megastar Davido, who gushed over the song.

“Nasboi is a hugely talented star, and as a label, we are dedicated to positioning him in the spotlight so listeners can experience his creativity,” Dr. Wisdom Okoye, the CEO of Eminent Music, says about the music video.

“I just want people to know that with determination and hard work, they can achieve whatever they want. They should also have fun and celebrate every little win because we only live once,” Nasboi says about his latest song.

Since announcing himself with a collection of hit singles in 2023, Nasboi has become one of the most exciting talents in Nigerian music.

‘Friday Night’ marks another stride in his career as he continues his ascension to the summit of Nigerian music.