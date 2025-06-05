Nasboi Speaks After Surviving Accident During Nationwide Tour

recalls that Nasboi had taken to social media to reveal that he was touring 36 states to beg Davido for a verse. He had toured 8 states already with placards trying to get Davido’s attention.

However, his car had run into an accident that, fortunately, didn’t claim lives.

He noted that the experience was a terrifying one, but it undoubtedly proves how determined he is about what he wants.

He wrote, “PRESS STATEMENT BY NASBOI

Abuja, Nigeria – June 4, 2025

Exactly eight days into my 36-day campaign across Nigeria, what started as a bold, creative plea for a verse from the legendary Davido has now taken on a life of its own. Yes, the accident happened, and yes, it was terrifying. But I am alive, and for that, I am grateful.

“I have seen the concerns, the criticisms, and the backlash. I hear you. But I refuse to let this moment be defined by fear, shame, or public opinion.

For me, this is now bigger than a verse from Davido.

“This journey is no longer just about music. It has become a personal mission to prove that I can weather storms, face real danger, and still keep moving forward. It’s about resilience. It’s about showing the world, and myself, that once I set my heart on something, I finish it.

“I will continue this campaign not out of desperation, but out of purpose. I hope someone out there sees this and finds the courage to keep going, even when the road gets rough.

We rise not by convenience, but by conviction.”

