Nasboi Speaks After Surviving Accident During Nationwide Tour

Popular skit maker, Lawal Nasiru, better known as Nasboi has released a press statement after he was involved in a car accident during his 36-state tour to get a music feature from Davido.
However, his car had run into an accident that, fortunately, didn’t claim lives.
He noted that the experience was a terrifying one, but it undoubtedly proves how determined he is about what he wants.
He wrote, “PRESS STATEMENT BY NASBOI
Abuja, Nigeria – June 4, 2025
Exactly eight days into my 36-day campaign across Nigeria, what started as a bold, creative plea for a verse from the legendary Davido has now taken on a life of its own. Yes, the accident happened, and yes, it was terrifying. But I am alive, and for that, I am grateful.
“I have seen the concerns, the criticisms, and the backlash. I hear you. But I refuse to let this moment be defined by fear, shame, or public opinion.
For me, this is now bigger than a verse from Davido.
“This journey is no longer just about music. It has become a personal mission to prove that I can weather storms, face real danger, and still keep moving forward. It’s about resilience. It’s about showing the world, and myself, that once I set my heart on something, I finish it.
“I will continue this campaign not out of desperation, but out of purpose. I hope someone out there sees this and finds the courage to keep going, even when the road gets rough.
We rise not by convenience, but by conviction.”
