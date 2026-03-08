Nasboi Slams Carter Efe For Downplaying Skit Making

Popular Nigerian Skitmaker and content creator, Nasiru Lawal, better known as Nasboi has condemned skitmaker-turned-streamer, Carter Efe, for downplaying skit-making.

Nasboi’s comment following Carter Efe’s remark while speaking in a recent interview on The Honest Bunch Podcast.

According to the singer turned content creator, skit-making “is dead.”

Efe claimed that he was depressed because he felt skit-making was “Dying” until he launched his streaming career.

Reacting to his comment in a recent interview with Naija FM Lagos, Nasboi faulted Carter Efe’s comment, stressing that the streamer shouldn’t have downplayed skit-making, which brought him into the limelight.

“Evolving is not a bad idea, but talking down on the industry that made you is a crime in my books. Caterefe is my friend, and we speak every time. But he is a loose talker.

You can’t say skit-making is dead. People are blowing up every day with skit-making.

“The fact that people evolved doesn’t mean that the industries they are leaving are dead,” he explained.