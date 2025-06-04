Nasboi Reportedly Involved In A Car Accident

Share

Popular skit maker and singer Lawal Nasiru, better known as Nasboi, was reportedly involved in a car accident on Wednesday.

Narrating the incident, Nasboi claimed that his vehicle crashed into a parked trailer.

New Telegraph recalls that just recently, the skitmaker had embarked on a nationwide tour, describing it as a campaign to get a verse from singer Davido.

However, after the accident, Nasboi went live via his social media handle, reassuring his followers he is safe and recovering.

READ ALSO:

According to him, he was calm stating that he did not blame the accident on his journey.

He said, “Omo me I don’t even know, na laugh I just dey laugh. Because this is crazy, na to give up at this point. It’s crazy but we thank God nobody got harmed. No injuries at all”

In a post on instagram he captioned it “Thank God for life. Few hours ago!! No injuries sustained, No single scratch. Now I’m thinking if I should stop or to continue”.

See video below

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DKc5XSIAyi3/?igsh=MzVjaXhqaDI2NzB5

Share