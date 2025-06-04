Nasboi Reportedly Involved In A Car Accident

Popular skit maker and singer Lawal Nasiru, better known as Nasboi, was reportedly involved in a car accident on Wednesday.
Narrating the incident, Nasboi claimed that his vehicle crashed into a parked trailer.
New Telegraph recalls that just recently, the skitmaker had embarked on a nationwide tour, describing it as a campaign to get a verse from singer Davido.
However, after the accident, Nasboi went live via his social media handle, reassuring his followers he is safe and recovering.
According to him, he was calm stating that he did not blame the accident on his journey.
He said, “Omo me I don’t even know, na laugh I just dey laugh. Because this is crazy, na to give up at this point. It’s crazy but we thank God nobody got harmed. No injuries at all”
In a post on instagram he captioned it “Thank God for life. Few hours ago!! No injuries sustained, No single scratch. Now I’m thinking if I should stop or to continue”.
