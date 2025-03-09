Nasboi Remains Signed to Eminent Music –ONErpm

Share

Amid recent speculations that Afrobeats sensation, Nasboi is potentially signing with the CREAM Platform, owned by music icon D’banj, Eminent Music, Nasboi’s current label, has firmly denied these rumours.

They have confirmed their ongoing partnership with the rising star and global distributor, ONErpm.

“We’ve seen the reports, and we want to be clear: Nasboi has been signed to Eminent Music since February 2023. His musical journey is supported by our valued partners at ONErpm, whose assistance has been instrumental to his success,” a spokesperson for the label stated.

This clarification comes as a relief to fans and industry insiders who were concerned about the artist’s future.

Nasboi, known for his unique combination of musical talent and comedic flair, has established himself as a prominent content creator and influential figure. His multifaceted career often involves collaborations with various platforms, contributing to recent misunderstandings.

“Nasboi’s work as a content creator means he engages with different brands and platforms. However, when it comes to his music, he is contractually bound to Eminent Music and distributed by ONErpm,” the label explained.

Eminent Music expressed regret over the confusion caused by the circulating reports, particularly concerning their partners at ONErpm and Nasboi’s dedicated fanbase.

“We understand the concerns this may have caused, and we want to reassure everyone that our relationship with ONErpm is strong and highly valued. The bond between Eminent Music and Nasboi is stronger than ever, and we are committed to his continued growth and success,” the label emphasized.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

