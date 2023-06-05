Nasboi, Others React To Yul Edochie, Judy Austin’s Online Drama

Following the recent drama that ensued between Nollywood actor, Yul and his second wife, Judy Austin, popular comedian, Nasboi and others have taken to their social media pages to react to the viral video of the duo engaging in a heated argument.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Yul took to his Facebook page to share a video of him and his second wife, Judy arguing over his wife’s recent behaviour.

However, this led to a lot of controversies among netizens, as many believe that all appears not to be well in their relationship while others felt that Yul and his second wife, Judy must have staged the video.

Here are some reactions speculated from their drama:

@iamnasboi wrote: “Yul left peace for pieces”

@iamnasboi added: “If I play the role of an understanding . . 855 wife I go understand pass this woman.”

@skin_carebyshade: “Are they okay?”

@gungirl001: “Na this Judy go be the end of Yul, voice wey we dey admire that year. Na it come to be like noise for Judy ear … God Abeg”

Fashion_magicblog wrote: “I wonder how MAY feels when she picks her phone to come online just to cool her head and end up seeing these people….it’s obvious they are acting this that is why it’s always on fb”

maryanr_officiall wrote: “Keeping up with Yul and Judy, na film then Dey act jare, me self Dey act my own for my story check out my story keeping up with os and Maryann”