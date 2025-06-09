Nasboi Expressed Frustration After Police Encounter

However, when he told them he had no money, they asked him to send the money to their Sporty account.

He wrote; “The hell is wrong with Nigeria police What? I no get cash to give you, you say make I transfer to your sporty.”

Reaction trailing this posts;

@BukolaOfGod__ said: “Transfer to sporty, with zero surety.. ”

@streetupdate24_ stated: “Nigeria Police say no to Gambling”

@Official_SammyE remarked: “Me wey dey learning driving. Police see me dey ask me for small token for learner fees. Me and my teacher laugh tired honestly. Las las i find them 500 naira because i pass them almost 4times. ”

@Juelz234 said: “Baba wan boom 1kodds you go transfer abi you no go transfer ”

@Afolabiswato remarked: “Police Catch me one time wey gather deh compare bet slips deh werey deh fire sporty pass me aje ”

@NYoungbuoy73483 said: “How u fit send money give sombody for sporty ”