Nasboi Expressed Frustration After Police Encounter

Popular comedian, Nasboi has taken to his social media page to react after a Nigerian police officer demanded he transfer money to his Sporty account.
He took to his X page to lament on the incident stating that the police stopped him on the way and requested for money.
However, when he told them he had no money, they asked him to send the money to their Sporty account.
He wrote; “The hell is wrong with Nigeria police What? I no get cash to give you, you say make I transfer to your sporty.”
Reaction trailing this posts;
@BukolaOfGod__ said: “Transfer to sporty, with zero surety.. ”
@streetupdate24_ stated: “Nigeria Police say no to Gambling”
@Official_SammyE remarked: “Me wey dey learning driving. Police see me dey ask me for small token for learner fees. Me and my teacher laugh tired honestly. Las las i find them 500 naira because i pass them almost 4times. ”
@Juelz234 said: “Baba wan boom 1kodds you go transfer abi you no go transfer ”
@Afolabiswato remarked: “Police Catch me one time wey gather deh compare bet slips deh werey deh fire sporty pass me aje ”
@NYoungbuoy73483 said: “How u fit send money give sombody for sporty ”