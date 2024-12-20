""" """

December 20, 2024
Nasboi Begs Davido For One Of His Unused Cars

Popular Nigerian skit-maker and musician, Nasboi, has reached out to popular Afrobeats singer, Davido following his new car purchase.

New Telegraph recalls that Davido had recently acquired a new 2025 Rolls Royce Spectre in 2024.

In a post via his X page, the skitmaker begged Davido to give him one of his unused cars on higher purchase.

In a surprising post, Nasboi told Davido of his plans to pay in instalments until he is told to stop the payment.

He wrote: “Senior man @davido, any car wey you no dey use abeg. I fit dey pay small small. Higher purchase. I know say one day you go says make I no pay again.”

