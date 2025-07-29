Nasarawa’s Silent Revolution On Basic Education Reforms

…NSUBEB redeploys 1,300 administrative staff, supervisors to classroom to teach

Our policies, reforms reshaping misfortunes of primary, junior secondary schools -Chair

REFORM The dwindling fortunes of Nasarawa State basic education subsector characterised by acute shortage of teachers, palpable rot and teacher’s poor attitude to teaching, the State Universal Education Board (NSUBEB) has risen to the challenge by initiating reforms and policies to change the narrative

If the ongoing silent revolution to improve quality and standard of basic education in Nasarawa State is anything to go by, the schools will not only wear a new look, but the system will be transformed and repositioned for enhanced optimal performance. Leading the revolution, the Nasarawa State Government-led by Governor Abdullahi Sule, under the State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB), is determined to change the old narrative of the dearth of infrastructure, poor instructional facilities and overall low performance index characterising basic education sub-sector in the state.

Unarguably, the state’s basic education system over the years has been hamstrung by several daunting challenges, including shortage of qualified teachers especially in rural community schools, inadequate pupil and teacher furniture, teachers’ absenteeism, non-promotion of teachers, among others, that are begging for attention.

To the government, the commitment to provide qualitative education in a more congenial teaching-learning environment for optimal performance could no longer be compromised, if the state is to attain its educational aspiration for the citizenry.

Reform

Meanwhile, setting the stage for an improved basic education system, the state’s basic education which hitherto was unorganised and marred by challenges, under the newly appointed NSUBEB Chairman, Dr Kasim Muhmmad Kasim is now witnessing monumental transformation following several reforms introduced and embarked on by the Board. The new policies and reforms are now reshaping the fortune of primary and junior secondary school education components of the state.

On assumption of office barely two months ago, Kasim undertook a major policy direction that would leapfrog the system, when he publicly declared that it would no longer be business as usual, and that the quality and standard of primary school education in the state would not be compromised any longer.

Towards this end, New Telegraph reports that the Chairman swung into action in his determination to reform the system by initiating and embarking on unscheduled visits to the schools under the Board’s purview as part of moves to have firsthand information about the condition of the schools, and the working environment after a review of the files in the office.

Again, based on the Board’s fact finding, the Chairman embarked on a major reorganisation of the workforce as he ordered immediate redeployment of no fewer than 1,300 Administrative staff members, including Supervisors, who are trained teachers out of the 3,422 employees across the 13 Local Government Areas and the 18 Development Area Headquarters from office to the classroom as class teachers to teach. This major step, according to him, was a deliberate policy to address the acute manpower gap in the state’s basic education school system resulting from

The management discovered that several primary school children are learning under unfriendly classroom conditions…

apparent shortage of teachers as revealed in the files and visits to schools. The decision to redeploy office staff to classrooms was announced during a meeting with the Education Secretaries of the 13 Local Government Areas and 18 Development Areas based on the data and profiles of 3,422 administrative staff and supervisors in the Local Education Authority Secretariats.

Faced with the challenge to restructure the system for efficiency, Kasim vowed that the Board would not tolerate a situation where many members of staff, including Supervisors, are concentrated in urban areas when there is acute shortage of teachers in rural communities.

The Chairman, who questioned the rationale behind what he described as “the blind thought,” wondered why staff members who are trained and qualified teachers are being deployed to office, when schools are in dire need of teachers.

Another area of concern addressed by the NSUBEB boss is the problem of inadequate furniture in the schools, which he reactivated by unscheduled visits to schools to access the school infrastructure with particular attention to ensure congenial learning and teaching environment.

Besides, the Board carried out a deliberate policy to instill discipline, hard work, raise awareness and checkmate truancy, redundancy among teachers and pupils in order to attain efficient and effective teaching and learning, aimed at improving the standard and quality of education in the state. Interestingly, the Chairman’s unscheduled visits to schools, it was learnt, further exposed the daunting challenges in the state’s primary schools, as the management discovered that many primary school children are learning under unfriendly classroom conditions.

This is to change the narrative where teaching-learning is conducted under makeshift structures, with pupils sitting on improvised wooden slabs and stones in dust infested classroom floors for lessons.

Added to these, the Chairman also discovered that a quantum of the school furniture, such as desks and chairs and other instructional materials distributed to various primary schools across the state by the state government were diverted and sold by some fraudulent Education Secretaries in connivance with headteachers.

Irked by the development, the Board set up a taskforce, with a mandate to recover school furniture allegedly diverted and sold by the Education Secretaries and Headteachers, lamenting that pupils could not sit on bare floors when furniture provided by the government were diverted and sold by some officials.

Kasim, during a meeting with the Education Secretaries stated: “Our pupils cannot sit on the floor, while head-teachers and Education Secretaries sell furniture provided by the state government with the aim of ensuring that pupils learn under a conducive environment. “I have visited schools and seen for myself how some children sit on bare floors, yet records showed that adequate furniture were provided and distributed to the schools. I will not tolerate this under my administration.”

Other reform

On the decayed infrastructure and facilities in schools, the Board during its inspection visits to schools observed that several primary schools roofs have been blown off by wind storm, while collapsed building structures were yet to be renovated after several years. Piqued by the deplorable conditions of the schools, the Chairman in a bold move to tackle the rot, suspended some Education Secretaries and other officials alleged of diverting and selling of the school furniture and instructional materials supplied to the schools by the government. Besides, he ordered immediate redeployment of 1,300 administrative staff, including supervisors in the 13 Local Government Areas and 18 Development Area Councils to classrooms to teach.

During the Board’s maiden meeting with the Education Secretaries, Kasim had stated: “I am not and will never be an office chairman; I am ready to visit every primary school in the state. I want to see things myself; I am ready to enter the rural communities and ensure that teachers change their attitude to work. “If they think I will get tired, I won’t until the right thing is done. I still maintain my stand that employment in primary schools under my administration will be for those who need it, whether the salary is small or high. It is for only those who are determined.

“The Governor Abdullahi Suleled administration has invested huge funds and done enough for primary school teachers, and he should deserve gratitude. And, the only way to appreciate what he has done is for the teachers to show commitment in their work.” While expressing dismay that for 19 years, there was no teachers’ promotion in primary school level in Nasarawa State until this administration, he recalled that when Governor Sule came in he promoted the teachers and implemented their promotion.

“What else do the teachers want? I am ready for those teachers who believe they can sit at home without working, while their salaries flow into their accounts every month,” Kasim said. Also, as part of policies to rejig the system towards improving quality and standard of basic education in the state, the Chairman stopped the writing of Lesson Notes through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and reintroduced reward system for hard work for department and units, as well as staff of the board.

Similarly, he also abolished unlawful collection of money for teachers’ promotion and retirement, aside reactivating unscheduled visits to schools, among other reforms. Based on the several policies initiated, the Board’s reforms have shown great impact as they have changed the face of primary education to positive resultoriented, a departure from the hitherto rot in the system. In an effort to address the manpower gap in the primary schools, the Kasim-led management secured the state government’s approval to recruit 4,800 qualified teachers to boost the existing teaching force.

The recruitment exercise tagged: “Recruitment of Teachers in Rural Areas,” is with a caveat that those to be recruited must be prepared to teach in rural areas. The Board also stressed that no newly recruited teachers would be posted to urban areas of the state but to rural schools where there is a glowing teacher deficit.

Another major initiatives of the Board under Kasim, is his unwavering commitment to the welfare of workers and members of staff of basic education subsector in the state in which he demonstrated by personally doled out N2.7 million to pay cleaners and security guards working at the “Smart School,” Lafia. He gave out the money during one of his unscheduled visits to the school, when he discovered that the affected workers were owed several months of salary.

Recently, the NSUBEB chairman secured several millions of naira from Governor Sule-led administration to provide more infrastructure in primary schools across the state with the aim of ensuring provision of a conducive environment for effective teaching and learning, and enhanced learning outcomes at that level of education. However, he frowned at the attitude of some contractors handling school projects under the Board, warning them against shoddy jobs, even as he insisted that NSUBEB under his watch would not pay contractors until the quality of work is deemed to have been certified.

To achieve quality jobs, Kasim had sealed an actionable partnership with the state chapter of Council for the Registration of Engineering of Nigeria (COREN) in the ongoing construction works awarded recently by the government. “We cannot renovate a school this year and have the same structures renovated next year. This indicates a problem going by shoddy jobs done by the initial contractors. We will not pay contractors until we are satisfied with the quality of work done,” he insisted.

Security

Under the Board’s approach to ensure adequate security in schools to safeguard the pupils, teachers and school infrastructure, the NSUBEB boss had deepened partnership with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) on how to provide and deploy adequate security architecture in basic school and structures across the state against hoodlums’ attacks, kidnapping of pupils or teachers, as well as vandalisation of school facilities.

The partnership was facilitated on July 9, when the Nasarawa State Commandant of NSCDC, Mohammed Kabir visited the Board. According to Kasim, the Board has agreed to partner with NSCDC, under ‘The Safety School Programme Unit’ to protect primary school pupils and teachers from kidnapping, and to tackle burglary and vandalism within and around the school environment.

He said that the operations of the ‘Safety School Programme Unit’ manned by officers of the NSCDC would ensure a more conducive learning atmosphere for teaching and non-teaching staff, school children, and most importantly, protect school structures which the government periodically spends huge amounts of money to provide. He stated: “Right now, we have mobilised contractors to various schools across the state to renovate the structures, build new ones and provide furniture, we spend huge amounts of money and will not allow criminals to vandalise these properties.

“I also want to appeal to the Commandant to intensify efforts at arresting the people buying vandalise school properties that they don’t know the source, because if they are properly monitored and possible arrested, those vandalising school properties or selling them would not have where to sell and the reckless damaging of school properties would reduce drastically.” Kasim, who reiterated that Governor Sule’s administration was committed to sustaining a high standard of education in the state, however, added that regular training and re-training of teachers had been taken with utmost priority in order to make them more efficient in the discharge of their duties.

Meanwhile, the NSCDC State Commandant, in his response, promised to partner with the Board to protect primary school pupils and teachers from attacks and kidnapping by bandits, as well as safeguard school structures from being vandalised. “We monitor schools through our “Safety School Programme” operating in all states, but our Control Unit is located in our Headquarters in Abuja. If Nasarawa State can queue into it to protect school children and infrastructures, we are ready to partner with you,” Mohammed said.

Still on efforts to ensure security and return children forced out of school by herders-farmers crisis ravaging communities across the state, Kasim has organised a high-level meeting with the Nigerian Army and the leadership of the Nasarawa State chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) to fine-tune ways and means of addressing the menace in order to allow peace return to the affected communities for basic education to thrive and to enable children go back to school.

At a meeting with the association at the Lafia office of the Board, the Chairman expressed his displeasure about what he saw during his visit to some schools in Yelwa, Ekye Development Area of Doma Local Government Area where he reportedly met empty classrooms in most of the schools due to farmers/herder crisis. Upon inquiry, he said he was told by the head-teachers that the residents had been displaced and they have gone to seek refuge with their children due to incessant herders’ attacks.

He, therefore, appealed to the Fulani leaders to give peace a chance and embrace the farmers so that their children could return to school as the administration of Governor Sule is doing everything humanly possible to ensure and maintain peace in the state. Kasim recalled: “Earlier today, I visited most primary schools in Ekye Development Area and I was not happy to see empty classrooms, there were no pupils because the incessant farmers/herders crisis has displaced them.

“This is not the Nasarawa State of our dreams. We have a responsibility to provide unfettered basic education to our children, and the government is doing everything possible to provide quality basic education, but the farmers/herders crisis is posing a serious threat to the realisation of such an objective.”

Kasim also appealed to the Military Command in the state, led by Brigadier General Audu Haruna, who led members of his team to the meeting to crackdown on criminals aiding the killings of innocent farmers at the border areas in order to allow peace for basic education to take place in the affected communities.