Nasarawa’s Gov Reaffirms Administration’s Commitment To Poverty Reduction

The Nasarawa State governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to poverty reduction through the National Social Register (NSR).

Governor Sule gave this assurance on Monday at a one-day stakeholders’ engagement with the theme: “Advancing Social Protection through the National Social Register.”

He stressed that social protection remains a shared responsibility of both government and the private sector.

Sule drew from personal experience in private enterprise and public service. He recalled his time as Managing Director of African Petroleum Plc and later Group Managing Director of Petroleum Products Marketing Company, noting how interventions by corporate leaders such as Tony Elumelu and partnerships involving the Dangote and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundations demonstrated the power of collective responsibility in tackling poverty.

He disclosed that despite formidable challenges, Nasarawa State has successfully captured 570,000 households, equivalent to nearly 1.9 million people, on its social register as of July 2025. With a population of about three million, this figure places more than half of the state’s citizens under the social protection net.

Governor Sule recounted how, since assuming office, his government has targeted disabled citizens and small traders with monthly stipends starting at ₦5,000. Beneficiaries, he said, pooled resources to build businesses, craft shoes, and drill boreholes.

This is proof of grassroots resilience.“I was in tears when I saw people using ₦5,000 stipends to create businesses,” the governor remarked.

He praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reforms, particularly fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange unification, describing the reforms as necessary but painful transitions. He, however, cautioned that governors and policymakers must cushion the vulnerable.

In her opening address, the National Coordinator of the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO), Dr. Funmi Olot,u has described Nigeria’s National Social Register (NSR) as a lifeline for millions of vulnerable households.

She emphasised that social protection is no longer optional but an urgent national necessity.

Dr Olotu said the Register has grown into one of the world’s largest social protection databases, covering more than 19 million households and over 70 million individuals. She stressed that beyond the numbers, the NSR represents dignity, resilience, and hope for those most affected by poverty.

Established in 2016 in partnership with the World Bank, NASSCO was designed to strengthen Nigeria’s social safety net architecture. Since then, the Register has evolved from a static database into a dynamic, living tool for evidence-based planning, targeting and service delivery. “It is not merely names and numbers, it is an instrument of hope ensuring support reaches those who need it most,” she said.

Dr. Olotu highlighted the recent integration of the National Identification Number (NIN) with the Register-an, an ambitious exercise that has already linked millions of records, strengthening its reliability and resilience.

She revealed that by March 2026, the goal is to achieve full verification of every household in the Register, thereby eliminating duplication and ensuring every naira spent reaches its intended target.

She gave vivid examples of the Register’s value in crisis response. When the Yelwa community in Borno State was struck by floods in June 2025, households already captured in the Register received rapid support, guided by verified data that enabled accurate, timely interventions.

“This is how we demonstrate that the register is not just a database, but a lifeline in moments of crisis,” she said.

Acknowledging the weight of current economic reforms, Dr. Olotu noted that subsidy removals and inflationary pressures have deepened hardship.

Yet she insisted that social protection remains the surest path to building resilience.

She called on governors, development partners, and civil society to remain steadfast, urging, “Walk with us in strengthening the integrity of the Register. Collaborate with us to expand its reach. Stand with us to ensure no Nigerian is left behind.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says the state remains committed to advancing social protection programmes through the National Social Register as a tool to reach vulnerable households.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Sam Egube, commended President Bola Tinubu for repositioning the NSR as a credible platform for delivering interventions.

Sanwo-Olu noted that Lagos State had domesticated the operations of the NSR under its Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

“The register is not just a database; it is a lifeline for millions of Nigerians. I would like to commend our great leader. Lagos is aligning with this vision by ensuring the system is strengthened, transparent and accountable.

The Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning is ensuring that all residents, especially the vulnerable residents, are registered,” Sanwo-Olu said.