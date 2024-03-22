Nasarawa Varsity Students Die In Stamped Over Rush For Palliatives

Pandemonium occured on Friday at the Nasarawa State University Keffi as two students of the instruction die in a stamped over rush for palliatives scheduled to be distributed by the state government.

Governor Abdullahi Sule had penultimate week launched the distribution of food items to students of tertiary institutions in the state aims to cushion the effect of economic hardship and exorbitant cost of food stuffs being experienced in the country.

Convocation square of the Nasarawa state university Keffi was the venue of the distribution point of rice and other food items for the students of the institution on Friday morning when the incident took place when distribution had commenced.

Unconfirmed reports said seven lives were lost during the incident while scores of others sustained various degree of injuries.

Eyewitness account said three dead bodies had so far been recovered at the scene of the incident deposited at the Federal Medical Center, Kefii and the injured ones for medical attention same place.

A 200 level student of the institution who simply gave his name as Donald told New Telegraph in an interview at the premises of the FMC, Keffi where the corpses had been deposited told New Telegraph in an interview that he narrowly scaped from being trapped during the stampede,

He said the incident occured when students who overwhelmed by officials and security personne handling the distribution, had rushed for the food items already arranged for the distribution scraped for safety when gun shots were fired in the air by security operatives in attempt to control the crow.

He said that confused set in when

more students were struggling to get out of the crowd as other rushed for the food items.

While, now official statement made been madd public oncerning the incident at the institution, as effort to obtain comment from the university authorities was unsuccessful as call put to the cell phone of the public relations officer failed to connect.