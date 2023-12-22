Nasarawa Varsity Appoints Attahiru Jega As Governing Council Chairman

Professor Attahiru Muhammadu Jega, the former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has been named pro-chancellor and Chairman of the Nasarawa State University’s governing council in Keffi, NSUK.

New Telegraph gathered that the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule made this selection, according to the statement issued in Lafia on December 18 by Barrister Muhammad Ubandoma-Aliyu, Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Alhaji Shuaibu Abdullahi Kore, the former Secretary to the State government, and Mrs. Mary Enwongulu, a former legislator, are the other members of the Governing Council.

Dr Ahmed Gero and Mr Thomas Ari Ogiri, the previous Head of Service, are also on the council.

The statement added that the Governing Council’s official inauguration would happen when it was time.