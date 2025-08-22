Nasarawa Utd Unveil New Players Ahead Of 2025/26 NFPL Season

Nasarawa United Football Club of Lafia has unveiled new players to bolster the team ahead of the 2025/2026 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

The newly unveiled players include left back, Ikemdinachi Imo Prince, from Enyimba FC of Aba; Winger, Lawal Akanni from Kwara United FC of Ilorin; Defensive Midfielder, Gozie Umeh from Enyimba FC; Goalkeeper, Olughu Onu Chinemerem from Ikorodu City FC of Lagos; and Central Defender, Moses Botia Tsetuan, from Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi.

Others are Goalkeeper Ovunda Darlintin from Akwa United of Uyo; Central Midfielder, Olawale Olajide from Dragons FC of Benin Republic; Attacking Midfielder, Vincent Akpikpi, from Bendel Insurance of Benin City; Centre Back, Victor Ekioke, and Centre forward, Paul Itim, both from Lobi Stars FC.

Winger, Jofrank Instifanus from Camp Pro FC of Abuja; Goalkeeper, Oladeji Joshua from Crown FC of Ogbomosho; Centre forward, Sunusi Alhaji Audu, from Mighty Jets of Jos; Centre back, Ojo Johnson from City FC of Abuja; Winger, Eshimutu Gomina from Kano Pillars; Centre Back, Nnoli Samuel from Global Peace Academy of Jos; and Winger, Ogodo Samuel from Adamawa United FC.

Speaking while unveiling the new players at the Lafia city stadium on Friday, Chairman of Nasarawa United FC, Solomon Babanjah, said the new players will boost the team’s bid for a continental ticket.

“At the end of the 2024/25 NPFL Season, some of our players left us for other clubs, particularly those whose deals with us had expired. We have therefore decided to recruit these new players, whom we feel have what it takes to help us achieve our set goals.

“Our goal is a continental spot, and with the arrival of our new Technical Adviser, Mangut Mbwas, coupled with the quality of players, and support of the Nasarawa State Government and other stakeholders, we believe we can achieve our target,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to Governor Abdullahi Sule for his unwavering support, which has been instrumental in the team’s preparations.

“We thank Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State for his constant support and encouragement. We could not have achieved this much if not for the passion and support of the Governor,” Babanjah said.

The Chairman lauded the deputy governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Kwanta Yakubu and other stakeholders for their various support to the team and management of the club.

In an interview, the newly signed Goalkeeper, Darlintin Ovunda, said

“This is a new stage of my professional career. I look forward to a better outing with Nasarawa United compared to the previous one,” he said.

On their parts, Vincent Akpikpi, who joined from Bendel Insurance of Benin City and Central Defender, Moses Tsetuan from Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi, both assured fans of the Solid Miners to diligently carry out the task they were engaged in and promised to score vital goals.

In a remark during the event, Chairman, Sports Writers Association ( SWAN) Nasarawa State chapter, Comrade Smah George, said the unveiling of new players will add value to the club and praised the effort of the state government in sports development.