Nasarawa Unveils Clearance Operations By Joint Security Forces To Flushout Bandits

The Nasarawa State Government has announced the conduct of clearance operations by joint security forces targeted to flushout bandits and kidnappers tormenting communities and villages along the Nasarawa local government Areas of the state.

There has been public outcry over persistent bandits attacks and kidnappings along communities and villages in the Nasarawa local government Area of the state in recent times.

Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed this at the State Executive Cuncil meeting in Lafia on Monday, said the clearance operations aims to flush out bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements terroring parts of the state Highlighting the proposed establishment of the Regional security trust fund agreed by the Northern Governors’ meeting in Kaduna recently, the governor explained that each of the 19 Northern states would contribute N1bn each to the Securit trust fund for twelve months.

Sule explained further that besides the N1bn, each of the 19 states would contribute N100million for building of Northern Governors’ Secretariat in Kaduna on a piece of land which was donated by the Kaduna state government.