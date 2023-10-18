Nasarawa United Unveil New Technical Adviser 

The Nasarawa United Football Club has unveiled its new Technical Adviser, Adams Usman.

During his acceptance speech, Coach Usman extended his appreciation to the Almighty, stating, “I am deeply thankful to God for this job. It’s an honor to be entrusted with the responsibility of guiding Nasarawa United, and I am committed to doing my best to ensure the team bounces back to elite competition.”

Chairman of Nasarawa United, Prof. Othman Ibrahim Ahmed who unveiled the new coach when briefing sportswriters yesterday in Lafia, said Coach Ian has the expertise to deliver.

“We believe that Coach Adams Usman’s expertise and dedication will be instrumental in steering our team towards success,” Chairman Ahmed stressed. He further highlighted the importance of unity and collaboration within the club”

“The decision to bring in Coach Adams Usman comes at a critical juncture for Nasarawa United, as the club seeks to regain its position in top-tier football competitions.”

“Coach Usman’s experience and determination have raised expectations among fans and supporters, who are eager to see their beloved team rise to new heights.”

