Nasarawa United Suffer Home Defeat To Kano Pillars

Nasarawa United FC on Wednesday suffered a painful 1–0 home defeat to Kano Pillars in a Matchday 19 fixture of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) played at the Premier Football League (NPFL) played at the Lafia Township Stadium.

The match, which was played behind closed doors, saw the hosts dominate the first half but fail to convert several scoring chances, a lapse that ultimately cost them the game.

Nasarawa United controlled much of the early proceedings, creating multiple opportunities, but poor finishing denied them a breakthrough against the visiting Kano Pillars.

The second half tilted in favour of the visitors as Nasarawa United lost their rhythm, allowing Kano Pillars’ attacker, Jude Okorie, to capitalise with a well-taken strike that secured all three points for the visitors.

The defeat sees Nasarawa United drop from third to fifth position on the NPFL standings following the disappointing home result.

Nasarawa United will next host Niger Tornadoes at the Lafia Township Stadium on January 18, 2026, before travelling to face Abia Warriors the following weekend.

Reacting to the loss, Nasarawa United Head Coach, Mbwas Mangut, described the defeat as painful.

“It is a hard pill to swallow, especially after losing to the same opponents in Kano towards the end of the first stanza and now again at home. It is painful, but that is football,” Mangut said.

He added that the result was particularly disappointing because a win would have taken the team to the top of the league table.

“Everyone is unhappy with the result, but I appreciate the boys for fighting hard. Unfortunately, we did not take our chances,” he noted.

The coach, however, expressed optimism about the team’s future, citing the integration of new players.

“We will keep pushing in the remaining eighteen matches. Our target remains securing a continental ticket,” Mangut concluded.

On his part, Kano Pillars’ Technical Assistant, Baba Ganaru Mohammed, praised his players for their discipline and determination.

“I am very happy with the win. My players followed instructions and earned the three points. It was not an easy game against Nasarawa United, who played very well,” he said.

“This victory is a big boost for us as we are gradually moving out of the relegation zone. We will continue to work hard and are optimistic about finishing the league stronger than we started,” Mohammed added.