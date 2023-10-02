Nasarawa Tribunal Nullifies Gov Sule’s Election Victory

The Nasarawa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lafia has nullified the election of Governor Abdullahi Sule of the state.

Delivering over 4 hours of judgment virtually, the Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Ezekiel Ajayi declared Emmanuel Ombugadu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the Mach 18 governor election.

He said that the evidence presented by the petitioner indicated that, Emmanuel Ombugadu scored the majority of the lawful votes cast during the March 18 Governorship election in the state.

The tribunal chairman also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a certificate of return to Emmanuel Ombugadu of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Justice Chiemelie Onaga on her part, aligned with the verdict of the chairman of the tribunal adding that the petitioner scored the majority of the lawful votes.

In a dissenting judgment, Justice Ibrahim Mashi dismissed the petition for the inability of the petitioner to demonstrate how he scored the majority of the votes.

Counsel to the Petitioner, Johnson Usman said the majority judgment has affirmed David Emmanuel Ombugadu as the lawful elected governor of Nasarawa State.

Also Speaking, the State PDP Chairman, Hon. Francis Orogu described the judgment as a victory for democracy and the people of the state.