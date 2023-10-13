Nasarawa Tribunal Judgment: Group Cautions Politicians Against Utterances Capable Of Inciting Violence 

A coalition of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Youths in Nasarawa State has advised leaders to consider the peace of the state more paramount than politics and avoid utterances over the outcome of the governorship tribunal judgment that nullified Governor Abdullahi Sule’s election capable of inciting people of the state against one another.

At a news conference in Lafia, on Friday, the Spokesperson of the coalition, comrade Daniel Agbo further advised politicians in the state to be weary of incisive comments and utterances by people outside the state using religion over the tribunal judgment to pitch the people of the state against one another.

The People’s Democratic Party in Nasarawa state have questioned against whipping religious sentiment over the Tribunal judgment that nullified the election of Governor Abdullahi Sule.

He said that the coalition was saddened over the various incisive utterances and comments in public and in social media by people of the state particularly its leaders whipping religious sentiment over the recent governorship tribunal judgement which nullified Governor Sule’s election, saying such incisive utterances heating political tempo in the state.

The spokesperson observed that instead of viewing the governorship tribunal judgment as a matter of court pronouncement, wondered why some politicians within and outside the state painted religious colouration and wrong interpretation capable of inciting members of the public.

Agbo who expressed worry over the ugly development urged the people of the state particularly leaders to consider the peace of the state above politics and unite their followers by preaching peace in their utterances over the tribunal judgment.

He called on people of the state particularly supporters of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to remain calm and avoid joining issues with other potential parties over the pronouncement of the tribunal for the interest of peace and peaceful co-existence of the state and the nation at large.

The spokesperson therefore, called on security agencies, traditional rulers and other critical stakeholders in the state to live up to expectations to curtail the manace for the interest of peace of the state.