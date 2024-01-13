The Nasarawa State government has said that it has ear-marked N900 million in the 2024 budget for the completion of Lafia Airport project.

In the same vein, the government said it has earmarked N4.6bn for the construction of a befitting state secretariat complex in Lafia, the state capital.

Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Planning in the state, Hajiya Munira Abdullahi, disclosed this at the 2024 budget breakdown held yesterday in Lafia. Abdullahi stated that the government has earmarked N3.6bn Nasarawa to spend N900m for the completion of Lafia Airport project for the construction of blocks of classrooms in five local government areas of the state to enhance teaching and learning in the areas.

The commissioner said that a total of N2.1bn have also been earmarked for the construction of some rural feeder roads in Obi, Keana, Doma and Akwanga Local Government Areas of the state to link communities in the areas with urban centers in the state.

Hajiya Abdullahi stated that the government has earmarked N960m in the 2024 budget for the construction of boreholes, Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) and road construction as Honourable members’ constituency projects across the state.