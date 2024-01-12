Nasarawa To Spend N900m For Completion Of Lafia Airport Project

…vows to monitor, track 2024 budget implementation to achieve target

The Nasarawa State government has said it has earmarked N900 million from the 2024 budget for the completion of the Lafia Airport project.

In the same vein, the government said it has earmarked N4.6bn for the construction of a befitting state secretariat complex in Lafia, the state capital.

The Commissioner of Finance, Budget and Planning in Nasarawa State, Hajiya Munira Abdullahi disclosed this at the 2024 budget breakdown heldon Friday.

She disclosed that government has earmarked N3. 6bn for the construction of blocks of classrooms in five local government Areas of Karu, Kokona, Awe, Wamba and Obi to enhanced teaching and learning in the areas.

The commissioner said that a total of N2.1bn have also been earmarked for the construction of some rural feeder roads in Obi, Keana ,Doma and Akwanga local government Areas of the state to link communities in the areas with urban centers in the state.

Hajiya Abdullahi stated that government has earmarked N960m in the 2024 budget for the construction of boreholes, Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) and road construction as Honourable members constituency projects across the state.

Other projects listed to be executed in the 2024 budget, according to the finance commissioner, included: construction of 14km Nasarawa-Ara road (N500,000,000.00), construction of 15k. Okpata-Rukubi road, (N500, 000,000.00), construction of 24km Idadu-Agbashi road (N450, 000, 000. 00) and construction of 5NO Mini stadium in the state.

Others are: purchase of health/medical equipment for all general hospitals in the state at N360, 000. 000. 00, rehabilitation of Moroa-Gudi road, construction of Garaku-Dari road and construction of Assembly Quarters in Lafia at the cost of N500, 000, 000. 00 among other numerous projects.

She said that the her ministry would closely monitor and track the implementation of all the projects, programmes and policies enucleated in the 2024 budget, calling on the Accounting Officers of Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) in the state, to be guided by the Appropriation Law and, as well, ensure that all revenue due to government are properly collected and accounted for to achieve the target.