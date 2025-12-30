Nasarawa To Spend N145.8bn Of 2026 Budget On Infrastructure

The Nasarawa State Government has announced plans to allocate N145,871,812,998.94 from its 2026 budget to infrastructural development, making it the top sector in the year’s spending plan.

The state Commissioner of Finance, Budget, and Planning, Munira Abdullahi, disclosed this during the 2026 budget breakdown presentation on Tuesday in Lafia. She added that the government intends to spend N94,247,939,382.20 on education, the second-highest allocation in the budget.

Providing a breakdown, the commissioner said: “Infrastructure will gulp N145 billion, education N94 billion, while internal security, governance, and general administration are allocated N83 billion.”

She noted that the total budget, as passed by the Nasarawa State House of Assembly and assented to by Governor Abdullahi Sule, stands at N545,182,100,910.77.

Abdullahi emphasized that Governor Sule’s administration prioritizes accountability and transparency in managing public funds. She stated that her ministry would closely monitor the implementation of all projects, programmes, and policies outlined in the 2026 budget to ensure full compliance.

She further urged accounting officers of Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to adhere strictly to the provisions of the Appropriation Law, ensuring that all revenues accruing to the state are efficiently collected, timely remitted, and properly accounted for, enabling the state to meet its fiscal and development goals.

Abdullahi also called on stakeholders to continue supporting the administration to ensure the successful implementation of the 2026 budget, themed “Strategic Consolidation,” for the collective advancement and sustainable development of Nasarawa State.

It would be recalled that Governor Sule assented to the N545.2 billion 2026 budget on Monday, following its earlier passage by the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.