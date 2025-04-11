Nasarawa To Spend N12bn On School Building, Renovations

Share

The Nasarawa State Government has announced plans to spend over N12 billion to renovate 690 existing primary and secondary school structures and build 30 new ones across the State.

The State’s Commissioner for Education, John Mamman, disclosed this during an interview with journalists in Lafia on Friday.

According to Mamman, the funds for these projects are part of the State’s counterpart contribution in collaboration with the World Bank and a Non-Governmental Organization, the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE), which is already on the ground to supervise the implementation of the projects.

“The State government has paid N150 million for the first phase, and as we make payments, the World Bank is more than willing to match these funds.

“The Governor is committed to paying more this year to ensure the renovations and the construction of new schools meet high standards,” he said.

Mamman further explained that the first phase of the project will focus on renovating 690 schools, while the second phase will involve the construction of 30 new schools across the State.

“In the first phase, we will be renovating schools, supplying water, and constructing perimeter fencing for no less than 690 schools. In the second phase, we will focus on constructing 30 new schools.

“These are part of our ongoing plans. Additionally, we are exploring a bilingual education system in partnership with the World Bank to integrate students from Tsangaya schools into the formal education system,” he said.

The Commissioner praised Governor Abdullahi Sule for approving and subsequently releasing N150 million to facilitate the partnership and ensure the state’s access to funds for revamping the education sector.

Mamman also lamented that 272 primary and secondary schools were affected by a windstorm last rainy season, but reported that over 80 of the affected schools have been repaired to provide students and teachers with a conducive learning environment.

He also revealed that the State government, through the Ministry of Education, recently distributed learning materials worth N46 million to secondary schools to enhance effective learning.

The Commissioner denied reports that some schools were charging students for chalk and learning materials, warning that any school principal or teacher found guilty of such actions would face disciplinary action.

Mamman, who has over 14 years of teaching experience in various secondary schools, urged teachers in the state to adhere to teaching ethics, rules, regulations, and behavior, stressing, “As a teacher, if you are not a role model, then you are something else.”

He also implored students to prioritize learning, avoid social vices and the excessive use of social media, and dedicate more time to studying and building their futures.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

