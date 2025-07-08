Nasarawa To Employ 6,200 Teachers 

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has approved the recruitment of 6,200 teachers as part of deliberate efforts to bridge the manpower gap in both primary and secondary schools across the state.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Affairs, Comrade Peter Ahemba, disclosed this during a bi-monthly press conference on Tuesday in Lafia.

According to Ahemba, 4,700 teachers will be employed for primary schools, while 1,500 will be recruited for secondary schools across the 13 Local Government Areas and 18 Administrative Areas of the state.

He explained that the mass recruitment became necessary to address vacancies created by retirements, deaths, transfers of service, and rising school enrollment figures.

The SSA revealed that the recruitment process for primary school teachers was initially initiated by the previous leadership of the Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), led by Musa Danazumi, but was not concluded before the end of their tenure.

“The governor has now directed the new SUBEB Chairman, Kassim Mohammed-Kassim, to complete the process and publish the names of successful candidates,” Ahemba said.

He noted that the list of qualified candidates from all 13 LGAs has been submitted to the Ministry of Education for final input and would soon be made public, after which deployment to understaffed schools will begin.

For secondary schools, Ahemba said the 1,500 positions were approved to replace over 3,000 teachers who were allegedly employed illegally by the former management of the state’s Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

He added that the dismissed TSC officials are currently under investigation by the State House of Assembly to determine their individual roles in the scandal.

“The governor’s action demonstrates his zero tolerance for corruption and abuse of office,” Ahemba said.

He confirmed that the new TSC leadership has already started the recruitment process, revealing that only 719 out of 4,243 applicants who sat for the computer-based test qualified for employment.

Ahemba also disclosed that the state government has awarded contracts for large-scale construction and renovation of both primary and junior secondary schools to improve the teaching and learning environment.

He stressed the Sule administration’s commitment to creating a conducive learning atmosphere and improving educational standards at all levels across the state.