Nasarawa To Audit LG Workforce, Decries Bloated Wage Bill

The Nasarawa State Government says it will conduct a holistic audit of local government staff to determine the actual workforce and wage bill across the 13 Local Government Areas and 18 development areas of the state.

Governor Abdullahi Sule disclosed this on Thursday during the distribution of 50 electric vehicles and 50 electric tricycles to indigent youths and government institutions at the Government House in Lafia.

Sule explained that the audit, to be carried out by a consultant, had become imperative due to what he described as an “overbloated wage bill” in the third tier of government, which he warned could become a “time bomb” if not addressed.

He noted that in 2012, the state’s total wage bill stood at ₦1.7 billion, while that of the local governments was ₦4.2 billion far higher than the state’s.

The governor also highlighted various interventions aimed at improving the welfare of citizens, made possible through President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s increased support to states.

According to him, ₦778 million will be disbursed as scholarships for the 2023/2024 bursary scheme, while over 1,000 retirees are set to benefit from a ₦1 billion package covering both local and state government retirees from 1999 to 2010.

He added that the state government had committed to settling 100% of pension arrears for civil servants who retired in 2012, amounting to ₦1.6 billion, and will also contribute ₦600 million to support local government gratuity payments.

On efforts to cushion hardship, Sule said the government would procure fertilizer, currently priced at ₦45,000, and rice, sold at ₦50,000, and make them available to residents at a 50% discount.