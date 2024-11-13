New Telegraph

November 13, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 13, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Nasarawa Tertiary Institutions…

Nasarawa Tertiary Institutions Threaten Strike

Academic and nonacademic staff under the Joint Unions of Nasarawa State Tertiary Institutions (JUNSTI) yesterday issued a 7-day ultimatum to the state government to implement its N30,000 minimum wage, consequential adjustments and promotions or face industrial action.

In a statement, Chairman Samson Gbande said the affected institutions are yet to enjoy the “largesse” of the state government. The statement listed the institutions as Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic Lafia, College of Agriculture, Science and Technology Lafia, College of Education, Akwanga.

The New Telegraph learnt that Governor Abdullahi Sule had constituted a committee to meet with organised labour to ensure a successful implementation of the National Minimum Wage Act 2024.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Economic Devt: Radda Rallies North West Govs
Read Next

‘Procurement Officers’ Training’ll Enhance Efficient Practices’
Share
Copy Link
×