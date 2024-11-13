Nasarawa Tertiary Institutions Threaten Strike

Share

Academic and nonacademic staff under the Joint Unions of Nasarawa State Tertiary Institutions (JUNSTI) yesterday issued a 7-day ultimatum to the state government to implement its N30,000 minimum wage, consequential adjustments and promotions or face industrial action.

In a statement, Chairman Samson Gbande said the affected institutions are yet to enjoy the “largesse” of the state government. The statement listed the institutions as Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic Lafia, College of Agriculture, Science and Technology Lafia, College of Education, Akwanga.

The New Telegraph learnt that Governor Abdullahi Sule had constituted a committee to meet with organised labour to ensure a successful implementation of the National Minimum Wage Act 2024.

