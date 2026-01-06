Nasarawa Targets N5bn Monthly Revenue In 2026

The Nasarawa State government has expressed its determination to increase its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to N5 billion per month.

The Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning Munira Abdullahi yesterday said this during a ministerial briefing organised by the Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism Ibrahim Tanko.

Abdullahi, represented by the Director of Budget Peter Akolo, said the budget, valued at N545.2 billion, prioritises infrastructure development, job creation, and social services to improve citizens’ quality of life.

She explained that the government had set the ball rolling to expand its revenue base to reduce its dependence on Federal allocation towards ensuring effective and logical implementation of the budget for the benefit of the people of the state.

The commissioner noted that the state had put in place a robust mechanism to take advantage of the component of royalties and haulage revenues from the Solid minerals deposits in the state to boost its IGR.