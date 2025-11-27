Nasarawa Targets 1.2m Bags Of Rice From Jangwa Farm

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has announced that the government aims to harvest 1.2 million bags of rice from its 3,300-hectare farm at Jangwa in Awe Local Government Area.

Speaking during an inspection visit to assess progress at the farm on Thursday, Governor Sule said about 600,000 bags have already been harvested over the past two weeks, with another two weeks of harvesting expected.

“You know, we started harvesting a little over two weeks ago, and we still have about two more weeks to finish. At the moment, just about 50 percent of the farm has been harvested. By the time the remaining portion is completed, Nasarawa State is expected to realize over 1.2 million bags of rice,” the governor stated.

He added that the harvest is intended to boost food availability, strengthen the state economy, and promote agricultural production among farming communities.

Governor Sule also disclosed that the harvested rice would be transported to milling centres in Abuja and Lokoja, Kogi State, for processing and packaging. He further revealed plans to launch a state-owned branded rice, ‘NASACCO Rice,’ which would soon be available in the market following a launch in Abuja.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress on the farm, the governor noted that the partnership between the government and SILVEX International is expected to significantly enhance rice cultivation and overall agricultural production in the state.