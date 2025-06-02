Nasarawa SWAN Mourns Members Killed In Road Accident

Share

The Nasarawa State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has extended its condolences to Team Kano over the tragic road accident that claimed the lives of 19 members of the contingent.

The team was returning home from the 22nd edition of the National Sports Festival held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, when the incident occurred.

Chairman of the Association, Comrade Smah George, described the incident as devastating, saying it has sent shockwaves through the sports community. He affirmed that the Association stands in solidarity with the families, friends, and colleagues of the deceased.

According to a statement issued by the chairman, the loss of such talented individuals is a tremendous blow to the sports fraternity. He prayed that their memories live on through their remarkable contributions to sports development.

Comrade George also commended the resilience and dedication of athletes, officials, and support staff, expressing hope that the tragedy will not deter their passion for sports.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident and offered unwavering support to the affected families.

He also prayed that God comforts those left behind and grants eternal rest to the souls of the departed.

