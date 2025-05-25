Nasarawa SWAN Hails Amazons For Reaching President Cup Final

Share

The Nasarawa State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has congratulated Nasarawa Amazons for their historic victory over Edo Queens, which secured their place in the final of the President’s Cup.

In a statement, SWAN Chairman in Nasarawa State, Comrade Smah George, praised the Amazons for their achievement, unwavering determination, courage, and tenacity in carving their name in the annals of Nigerian women’s football history.

He described their 2-0 win against Edo Queens at Anyigba, Kogi State, as not only heartwarming but also a strong affirmation of the Amazons’ status in Nigerian football—a source of pride for the people of Nasarawa State.

The SWAN chairman highlighted that the Amazons’ impressive performance in the recently concluded Nigeria Women Premier League and their qualification for 2025 President’s Cup final reflect the dedication of the management, technical crew, players, and all stakeholders in the football industry.

SWAN also lauded the unwavering support from the Nasarawa State government and urged the Amazons to complete the good work by winning the President’s Cup when they face Rivers Angels in the final.

