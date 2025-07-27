Nasarawa SWAN Congratulates S’Falcons On WAFCON Victory

The Nasarawa State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has congratulated the Super Falcons of Nigeria on emerging champions of the 10th Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

In a statement signed by the chapter’s secretary, Abel Leonard, the sports journalists described the Falcons’ victory as “remarkable,” saying it reflects the team’s unwavering determination, unity, and professionalism.

“This triumph not only reaffirms Nigeria’s dominance in African women’s football but also serves as a source of national pride and inspiration for millions,” the statement read.

The association also celebrated Nasarawa’s own Rachael Unachukwu and Sikiratu Isah of Nasarawa Amazons FC, commending their role in the Falcons’ success and the honour they’ve brought to the state.

“Your achievement is a beacon of hope for aspiring female footballers across Nasarawa and beyond,” the statement added.

SWAN Nasarawa further praised the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the technical crew, and other stakeholders for their contributions to the team’s success.

The group also called for sustained support for women’s football in Nigeria to ensure continued growth and competitiveness on the global stage.