Nasarawa SWAN Condemns Attack On Plateau Utd Players

Share

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Nasarawa State Chapter, has strongly condemned the recent attack on Plateau United players by some Nasarawa United fans.

This incident resulted in the banishment of Nasarawa United FC to play their home matches at Pantiamin Stadium in Gombe State. The club was also fined N6 million by the League Management Company.

A statement signed by Comrade Smah George, Chairman of SWAN Nasarawa State Chapter, described the attack as “uncalled for and needless,” especially given that Nasarawa United had already earned the three points needed to improve their league standing.

The Association calls on the Nasarawa State Foot – ball Association to take more stringent measures against supporters who do not add value to the game, advocating reorientation of fan clubs to prevent such incidents in the future.

According to the statement, the actions of the home supporters have denied fans the joy of watching Nasarawa United play at home and have incurred additional costs for the state, including travel expenses to Gombe for the remainder of the season.

Moreover, it poses a risk to the safety of players, officials, and fans travelling to away matches, urging all well-meaning citizens of Nasarawa State to condemn such behaviour.

Share