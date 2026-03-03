Nasarawa: Succession Battle Rekindles Zoning Debate

CHEKE EMMANUEL writes on how jostle for the governorship position of Nasarawa State is brewing crisis in its chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

A cold war is brewing between a former governor of Nasarawa State, Tanko Al-makura and Governor Abdullahi Sule over zoning of the state’s governorship position in 2027. While Al-makura wants the contest for the governorship position to be thrown open, Sule is of the view that been a beneficiary of the zoning arrangement status quo should be maintained. This development has ignited a cold war between the two leaders thereby splitting stakeholders in the state, particularly those within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

For instance, the first civilian governor of the state and a former National Chairman of the All Progressives APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has not only openly advocated zoning but backed Governor Sule. Worse still, the division among the three top leaders has created a hopeless situation among their followers. The sour relationship between Al-makura and Governor Sule could best be described as the cat and mouse relationship as each of them gears up for the worse ahead of 2027 the elections.

Al-makura’s move against zoning is allegedly aimed to pave the way for his preferred governorship aspirant from the Southern senatorial zone, a former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu. So far, there are about 23 aspirants who have publicly declared their intentions to contest for the governorship position of Nasarawa State, a majority of then of APC extraction.

Besides former IGP Adamu others are Dr. David Ombugadu, Prof. Mohammed Haruna, Barr. Mohammed Hassan, Dr. Faizal Shuaib, Dr. Ahmed Mohammed, Arch. Jafay Ibrahim, General Nuhu Angbazo, Prof. Abdulkareem kana, Barr. Danladi Evulanza and Hon. Abubakar Nalaraba. The list also has Send .Aliyu Wadada, Dr. Kabir El-Bash, Dr. Joseph Kigbu, Alhaji Abdullahi Maidoya, Dr. Zakka Yakubu, Senator Mohammed Onawo, Hon. Jonathan Gbefwi, Dr. Ishaku Akyala, Alhaji Musa Maikaya, Hon. Ayuba Umar and Alhaji Abdul Giza. A two term governor of Nasarawa State and a former senator, who represented Nasarawa South between 2019 and 2023, Al-makura is believed to wield enormous influence both at the state and national level.

He is also believed to have a close relationship President BolaTinubu, following his recent appointment as North-Central Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Initiative. Given the believe that Al-makura has capacity to rally the presidency, it is said that he is working behind the scene with the Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda-led All Progresives Congress (APC) National Working Committee to secure the party’s governorship ticket for Adamu ahead of the 2027 elections.

The development, analyst say, has not only unsettled Governor Sule and Senator Adamu’s camp but explains the move by the duo to take control of APC structures in the state. As it stands, tension is high in Nasarawa State as stakeholders are currently locked in a hot debate over zoning. Governor Sule has publicly declared that he is a product of zoning, insisting that the arrangement must be sustained as according to him, zoning promotes fairness, inclusion and peaceful co-existence.

The governor reportedly told stakeholders from Toto Local Government Area of the state who paid him courtesy call recently at the government house, that he is often misunderstood by some stakeholders, when he says he is a product of zoning and wants zoning to be maintained. According to him, the statement does not mean that he is out deprive anybody the right to contest the governorship position of the state, but it is to ensure that power rotates to the three zones.

When voices suddenly turn against zoning only because it is the turn of another zone, the intention becomes clear and troubling

His words: “Today, I am totally misunderstood in this state by some stakeholders because I said I am a product of zoning and I want to also support zoning to continue. When I make such comment, I am not denying any zone or anybody any opportunity. Everybody has the right. “As long as you are a son or daughter of this state, you have the right to contest and show interest in being the governor. Nobody can stop you.

But I am just saying that, as Abdullahi Sule, if it were up to me, I would like to support somebody from that Nasarawa West because that is the zone that should actually produce the next governor.” However, Sule’s insistence on zoning, which is backed by Adamu (a former governor of the state) is said to have infuriated Al-makura, worsening the cold war between him and the governor. Al-makura played a major role in the emergence of Sule as in 2019 and as such wants him to dance to do his bidding.

On the other hand, Senator Adamu who is coincidentally from Nasarawa West is insisting that power should return to his zone, where it left in 2007. Although Governor Sule is yet to make public his choice of preferred candidate among the array of aspirants seeking to succeed him in 2027, his body language points towards one of the aspirants from the western senatorial zone, which is favoured by the zoning arrangement.

Nasarawa North is currently rounding of its slot as Governor Sule completes his second term in 2027 in a political journey which begun with the western senatorial zone in 1999 when the zone took the first shot. Power, however, stayed in Nasarawa South for 12 years, when Al-makura wrest power from Aliyu Akwe Doma who governed for only one term (2007- 2011) and governed for two consecutive terms (2011-2019) before handing the baton to the incumbent in 2019.

At the moment, there is no indication that the APC power brokers will come together and agree on zoning even as the debate has sharply divided other stakeholders of the party, including the youth of the state, who now resort to staging political rallies to kick against zoning. The latest of the rallies was organised by the Nasarawa North Peoples Assembly in Akwanga, where members if the group called for abolition of zoning to pave the way for any eligible indigene of the state to run for the governorship position based on competence, integrity and exposure.

The group’s leader, Hon. Isa Nathaniel, particularly called on the APC in Nasarawa State to consider former Inspector General of Police, Abubakar Adamu, for the gubernatorial ticket of the party. Similarly, the G7 for Adamu, led by Jibrin Baggio and Idris Mohammed, at a solidarity rally in Lafia, called on the APC and its stakeholders to consider former Inspector General of Police IGP for the gubernatorial ticket of the party.

But in twist of event, the Nasarawa North Political Consultative Forum, in communique issued by Senator John Danboyi and Prof Ahmad Aligaza, after a meeting in Akwanga, appealed to the major political parties to cede their gubernatorial tickets to Nasarawa North. New Telegraph reports that the charged political atmosphere in Nasarawa State has put Governor Sule under pressure, forcing him to sack some of his aides said to have identified with the governorship aspirants.

A political analyst and veteran broadcaster, Sam Israel, who spoke on the development, noted that Nasarawa State has come to a critical moment where silence is no longer golden, He insisted that the issue of zoning of the governorship should no longer be left for the politicians alone but should be seen as collective commitment to fairness, unity and the peace agenda of the people of the state.

His words: “Zoning is not an invention of convenience. It is a carefully nurtured understanding that ensures every senatorial zone has a sense of belonging in the governance of the state. It is this understanding that has kept Nasarawa relatively stable in a country where political exclusion often leads to crisis.

“Those calling for the abandonment of zoning must be reminded of a simple truth: Zoning has already served Nasarawa well. Governor Abdullahi Sule has publicly acknowledged that without zoning, he would not have emerged as governor. A principle that produced leadership and stability should not be discarded because it no longer favours a few individuals.

“The numerical reality of the state also cannot be ignored. Nasarawa North, with only three local government areas, does not possess the strength to produce a governor in isolation. Zoning promotes cooperation, consensus, and mutual respect among the zones, and that cooperation is the backbone of our political peace.

“The recent opposition against zoning, therefore, is not driven by public interest. It is driven by personal ambition. When voices suddenly turn against zoning only because it is the turn of another zone, the intention becomes clear and troubling. ”

This is why elders and respected stakeholders across Nasarawa State must rise now. Traditional rulers, community leaders, former office holders, and opinion moulders must speak clearly and firmly in defence of zoning. Their moral authority is needed to steady the ship and prevent avoidable tension “Religious leaders also have a sacred role to play. From the pulpit and the mosque, messages of fairness, patience, and justice must be preached. Faith has always been a stabilising force in Nasarawa, and this moment demands that influence once again.”