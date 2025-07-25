Nasarawa SSG, Osun AG, 55 Others Bag SAN Rank

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) yesterday elevated the Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government Shuaib Labaran and the Osun State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Oluwole Jimi-Bada alongside 55 other lawyers to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

Also promoted to the prestigious rank are Ayodeji Joseph Ademola, David Ogenyi Ogebe, son of retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice James Ogebe; and Prof. Chima Josephat Ubanyionwu.

In a statement by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court and Secretary of the LPPC Kabir Akanbi, 56 lawyers got the rank in the advocate category, with Ubanyionwu awarded the rank in the academic category.

Akanbi said the LPPC approved their promotions during its 169th plenary session presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

According to him, the 57 successful applicants for the SAN rank this year would be sworn in on September 29. Meanwhile, the committee those elevated to refrain from publishing and discourage the publication of advertisements, congratulatory mes – sages, or goodwill notices related to their nomination or conferment before their swearing-in.