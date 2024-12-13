Nasarawa Speaker’s Leadership Virtues For Good Governance

Share

Nasarawa State House of Assembly is one arm of government that has over the years stabilized and ensured that good governance is enthroned in the state and the people enjoy the dividends of democracy.

This has been made largely possible by the relative peace in the leadership of the House.

However, that peace was put to test sometime last year when two Speakers emerged, thereby factionising the seventh House of Assembly into two factions.

There was the faction led by the former Speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe-Adbullahi, with 11 members behind him and the other by Daniel Ogah Ogazi, with 10 members.

Only three members of the 24-member House maintained neutral position. Abdullahi Sule stepped in and broker peace, with Balarabe-Adbullahi, who is dabbed Emeritus Speaker, staying on the job as the Speaker of the seventh House of Assembly.

However, his reign was this time short-lived as his election was upturned by the Election Tribunal and upheld by the Appeal Court.

This paved the way for the emergence of Danladi Jatau (APC Kokona West) as the new Speaker. He was elected Speaker on December 1, 2023.

New dawn

Jatau since assuming office as Speaker has succeeded in forging unity and peace in the House, creating a platform for the lawmakers to contribute to the development of the state through legislative engagements as expected of them.

One year down the line, the House under Jatau is believed to have made significant strides, with a number of bills passed and resolutions made.

Achieving these strides, the Speaker noted in a chat with journalists, during a thanksgiving service at ECWA Goodnews, GRA, Lafia, to mark his one year in office, hasn’t come without challenges.

He said, “It is not easy but I thank God for enabling me to lead successfully a House of equal. There is peace and stability in the House, we have make many laws both executive and private as well as passed many resolutions that have direct impact on the people of the state.

‘‘I have achieved a lot in the area of good and quality representation, employment, empowerment, project executions and many others things. I have lifted so many lives and souls not only in Kokona West Constituency but the state at large.

“Our unity in the House is great and that is why have achieved a lot as a result of our unity. With God everything is possible, I thank God for what he has done in my life.

I am one year in office as Speaker of the seventh Nasarawa State House Assembly. It is God and it takes the grace of God. “I want to appreciate my colleagues, the honourable members of the House for always giving me their maximum support to succeed.’

’ Jatau called on the people of the state to continue to support the state governor, noting, ‘‘this is to enable us enjoy more dividends of democracy and for the overall development of the state.’’

He assured Sule of the House continued readiness to partner with him to succeed, reiterating the commitment of his leadership to enact laws and pass resolutions that would impact on the lives of the people of the state.

This is as he disclosed, the honourable members have sponsored bills and many of the bills have been passed into law. We have also passed many resolutions that have direct bearing on the lives of our people. ‘

‘I want to assure that we will continue to pass bills and resolutions that have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.”

Charge by clergy

In his sermon during the thanksgiving service, Reverend Joshua Tuwan, urged Christians and other Nigerians to advance the kingdom of God by living lives worthy of emulation at all times. While Rev.

Ransom Angbashim, Chairman, ECWA DCC Lafia, described the Speaker as a man of humility and wisdom. ‘‘Rt. Honourable Jatau is a man of integrity and you have promoted peace not only in the House but in the state at large,” said the clergy.

Vote of confidence

The Speaker has also won the confidence of his colleagues with a recent vote of confidence passed on him following a motion by the Majority Leader of the House, Suleiman Yakubu Azara under matters of public interest during the House proceedings.

He noted that the vote of confidence on the Speaker was due to his commitment to legislative matters, good governance, members and staff welfare as well as the development of the legislative institution.

According to him, ‘‘Mr Speaker, you are a leader to the core. We are proud of you and our people are proud of your leadership qualities.

We have seen sincerity, integrity, unity, transparency and accountability and our staff are now working diligently under your watch. ‘‘Mr Speaker, you are a unifier, a man of peace, humility, man of justice, a developer and you have provided all inclusive leadership to us.

‘‘You are leading us well and we are happy and pleased with your leadership style. In view of that we will continue to give you our 100 per cent support to succeed.

‘‘So that together we will continue to enact quality laws and pass resolutions that will have direct bearing on the lives of our people.’’

All the 19 members out of 24 members of the House that attended the day’s sitting spoke extensively on the good leadership being provided by the Speaker as they unanimously passed vote of confidence on his leadership.

In his responding, Jatau appreciated the lawmakers for the vote of confidence passed on him and assured them of good times to come.

‘‘I am honoured and delighted over the vote of confidence you have passed on my leadership. I don’t know that what I am doing you and other people have been watching me.

On behalf of myself, family, staff and Deputy Speaker, I want to appreciate you for the vote of confidence,’’ he said.

Strides

A lot of strides have been made by the House under the leadership of the Speaker, the most significance being the peace and unity that exist in the assembly and the cordial relationship existing between the Executive and Legislative arms of government.

Others include the approval of three years tenure for elected local government chairmen and councilors in the state against the two-year system in the past.

The lawmakers also converted the 18 Development Areas to Area Administrative Councils to be headed by Area Administrators instead of Overseers as a matter of law.

The House also intervened in ensuring peace in the state by empowering the Speaker to engage with the 13 local government chairmen in the state to find lasting solutions to security challenges such as communal clashes, kidnaping, armed robbery and other social vices being experienced across the state.

Jatau’s quest for peaceful and harmonious co-existence among the diverse ethnic groups took him to communities across the state preaching peace co-existence and canvassing support of the citizens for the present administration in the state.

His also held a one day critical stakeholders meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa West Senatorial Zone where he underscored the importance of peace, unity and forgiveness among party stakeholders and members as crucial element for the party’s victory ahead of 2027 elections, stressing that stakeholders and members of the party must remain united and focus at all times.

He reiterated his commitment to the people, saying, ‘‘by God’s grace, I will not disappoint the people of Nasarawa West Senatorial zone and the state at large. I will continue to do my best by ensuring the development of our zone and the state at large.”

Development

The Speaker has also made great strides in the development of his constituency, with particular reference to the welfare of the people.

Notable among his projects are the provision of over 30 boreholes across the electoral wards in his constituency; constructions and renovations of different schools; employment opportunities; installation and repairs of many transformers in his constituency to boost power supply and donation of several vehicles and motorcycles to groups and individuals including security personnel to enhance their activities.

In his effort to address the hardship occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal among his constituents, Jatau provided some interventions such as food items, cash and other essential materials to his constituents and many others outside his immediate constituency.

Biodata

Born on Thursday, March 21, 1968, the 56 years old Speaker hails from Angiri Bassa, Kokona LGA of Nasarawa State.

Jatau started his early education at Ikka Primary School in Nasarawa Eggon LGA and proceeded to Federal Government College Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State after his primary education.

He attended College of Education Akwanga and later University of Calabar, Cross River State for his first degree and Benue State University, Makurdi his post graduate studies, bagging both Master and PhD degrees.

The Speaker came to political limelight in 1997 when he contested and won the seat of councillorship position for Bassa Electoral Ward of Kokona LGA and was re-elected for the same position in 1999 where he became the Speaker of Kokona Local Government Legislative Council.

He also served as Chairman, Agwada Development Area in 2002 and later became Special Assistant to the former Deputy Governor of the State Mr Labaran Maku, between 2003 and 2007.

He also served in the same capacity when Maku was the Minister of Information between 2009 and 2011.

Considering his track record as a grassroot politician and Man of the People, Jatau contested for the State House of Assembly seat in 2011 and won.

He served between 2011 and 2015 in the fourth House of Assembly. Owing to his outstanding leadership qualities, his people re-elected him to the hallowed chamber in the sixth House of Assembly between 2019 and 2023.

The Speaker is presently serving his third term at the State House of Assembly. Besides other accolades, he holds a number of traditional titles, such as; Garkuwan Eggon World Wide, Magayaki Agwada and Ubangarin Kokona.

