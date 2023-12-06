Nasarawa Speaker Pledges To Prioritize Staff Welfare, Warns Against Truancy, Indiscipline. 

The newly elected Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Danladi Jatau, has admonished staff of the Assembly to shun absenteeism and abscondment but rededicate themselves to service.

He gave the advice during a meeting with staff of the Assembly yesterday in Lafia and further solicited their support to enable him to succeed.

The speaker pleaded to prioritize the welfare of staff and also donated N1m to motivate them, urging them to work and be disciplined at work.

Jatau said ” First and foremost, I want to congratulate the former casual staff of this assembly, who have been absorbed into the mainstream of the civil service”

” Some of you spent about 10, 15 and 20 years as casual staff. We thank God that you have been given permanent and pensionable appointments”

” I want to appreciate His Excellency, Engr. A A Sule and the former Speaker, Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi for ensuring your absorption,”

“I cannot do this job alone. I need you to succeed. Please be punctual in your duties and be hard working. Departmental Directors you are to ensure discipline among your departmental staff,” he said.

” I don’t joke with the welfare of people and I will not joke with your welfare, when staff are motivated you will see good results,” he said

The Speaker donated N1 million to the staff of the House from his November Salary to boost their morale, urging them to embrace teamwork.

Chairman of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), Suleiman Oshafu, the Nasarawa State PASAN chairman also congratulated the speaker and appealed to him to look into the issue of non-implementation of their promotion from 2020, training, annual leave, funding of staff clinic and palliative for assembly staff among others.