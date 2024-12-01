Nasarawa Speaker Marks One Year In Office

Share

…pledges more people’s oriented Assembly.

The Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Danladi Jatau, has pledged his leadership readiness and commitment to enacting more good laws and passing resolutions that would impact positively the lives of the people of the State.

The Speaker made this pledge during Sunday Service at ECWA GoodNews GRA Lafia on Sunday.

The Nasarawa Speaker, Danladi Jatau, who marked one year in office was elected speaker of the 7th Assembly on December 1, 2023.

He said that his one year in office was eventful and successful, saying he has achieved a lot in the last one-year as speaker of the 7th Assembly.

“There is peace and stability in the House, we have made many laws both Executive and Private as well as passed many resolutions that have a direct impact on the people of the State” He said.

” I have achieved a lot in the area of good and quality representation, employment, empowerment, project executions among others.

” I have lifted so many lives and souls not only in Kokona West Constituency but the State at large” he added.

According to him, our unity in the House is great and we have achieved a lot as a result of our unity.

” With God everything is possible, I thank God for what he has done in my life. I am one year in office as Speaker of the 7th Nasarawa State House Assembly. It is God and it takes the grace of God.

” It is not easy but I thank God for successfully leading the House of equal,” he said.

The Speaker also appreciated the Honourable Members for always supporting him to succeed.

” I want to appreciate my colleagues the Honourable Members of the House for always giving me their maximum support to succeed.

” I enjoy their unity and cooperation and by God’s grace, together we will continue to take the House to the next level of development” He said.

Speaker Jatau called on the people of the State to continue to support the state governor, Abdullahi Sule to succeed.

” This is to enable us to enjoy more dividends of democracy and for the overall development of the State.

He assured Governor Sule of the House’s continued readiness to effectively synergize with him to succeed, reiterating the commitment of his leadership to continue to enact laws and pass resolutions that would impact the lives of the people of the State.

” Honourable Members have sponsored bills and many of the bills have been passed into law.

” We have also passed many resolutions that have a direct bearing on the lives of our people

” I want to assure that we will continue to pass bills and resolutions that have a direct bearing on the lives of the people of the State,” he said.

Earlier, Rev. Joshua Tuwan, the Reverend in Charge of ECWA GoodNews GRA Lafia, urged Christians and other Nigerians to advance the kingdom of God by living lives worthy of emulation at all times.

“The Judgement Day is all about the decision you took while alive. So live a good life in order to inherit the kingdom of God” he added.

The clergy called on Nigerians to shun eye service in their daily activities.

He also urged Christians to extend hands of friendship to others and contribute positively to the development of humanity and society at large.

On his part, Rev. Ransom Angbashim, the Chairman of ECWA DCC Lafia described the Speaker as a man of humility and wisdom.

” Rt. Hon Jatau is a man of integrity and you have promoted peace not only in the House but in the state at large”

He appreciated Speaker Jatau for his immense contributions to the development of humanity and society at large.

