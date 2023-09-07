Nasarawa Speaker Hails Tinubu Victory At Tribunal, Says Verdict Affirms Nigerians Mandate

The Speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has congratulated President Ahmed Bola Tinubu on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPC), describing the judgment as an affirmation of Nigerians’ mandate.

While reacting to the PEPC judgment, Abdullahi also congratulated the Vice president, Senator Kashim Shettimah on their resounding victory.

He felicitated with the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) describing the court verdict as the affirmation and manifestation of the mandate of the Nigerian populace given to Mr President and the APC.

The speaker called on all Nigerians to support the President to succeed.

The Nasarawa State Number Three Citizen commended the judiciary on the landmark judgements that reflect the wishes and aspirations of Nigerians noting that the judiciary has once again demonstrated that it remains the last hope of the common man.

Balarabe Abdullahi equally lauded the APC lawyers for painstakingly presenting their cases comprehensively and to the best of their abilities resulting in the victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal while urging them to keep the flag flying.

Similarly, as Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State clocked One Hundred Days of his second term in office, the speaker rejoiced with the governor, saying he has laid a solid foundation for the peace, unity, progress, and transformation of the State.

According to him, the last four years of Governor Abdullahi Sule were eventful as the State has developed tremendously emphasizing that the revenue base of the State has been enhanced greatly and investment foundation was put in place as the State is now attractive for investment.

While noting that the One Hundred Days of Governor Abdullahi Sule has seen the Government putting machinery in motion for consolidation of the previous achievements.

Balarabe Abdullahi called on the entire citizens of the State to continue to pray and support the Governor to enable him to deliver on the positive lineup of developmental initiatives he has for the State.

He reassured the Governor of the Seventh Assembly’s commitment to give him all the necessary support to enable him to succeed in his transformation agenda.