Nasarawa Speaker Hails Coy For Uplifting Community

Share

Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Danladi Jatau, has tasked communities in the state to cooperate with investors in thier various domains to enhance the development of such communities and the state.

He particularly called on communities of Gunduma in Karu local government Area to support and cooperate with G- Complex to enable the organization to work smoothly for the overall development of the community and the State at large.

The Speaker made the call on Wednesday when he led other members of the House on a working visit to the company site at Gunduma in the Karu local government Area of the state, said that every investor needs the total support and cooperation of the host community to succeed, hence the need of his call in that direction.

” I received a report from the member representing Uke/Karshi constituency, Hon. Musa Saidu Gude on a misunderstanding between some members of the Gunduma community and the developer, G- Complex Nigeria Limited.

” I have met with the Village Head, community leaders, youths and other people of this community.

“As an advocate of peace, What we want is peace as Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi Sule is a man of peace.

” I am here to preach peace as peace is paramount and we don’t want any conflict in this community for development to thrive” he said.

Jatau commended the Managing Director of G- Complex Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Abdulhamid Mahmud Zari for developing Gunduma community via infrastructural development and other projects in the area.

” I want to commend Alhaji Abdulhamid Mahmud Zarul, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of G- Compex Nigeria Limited for massively investing his resources in Gudunma community.

” This is somebody that is not from Nasarawa State but a Nigerian. We appreciate all that you are doing in Gunduma community and we urge you to keep it up.

” As you can see, the company has embarked on the road, drainages, culvert construction, and built schools, Estates among others.

” He has also employed and empowered many youths and other people of the area, we appreciate him for his developmental efforts in Nasarawa State” he said.

The Speaker advised any member or members of the community with grievances with the developer to follow the right channels in addressing their demands and not to engage in conflict.

He added that conflict can only take the community backwards.

On his part, Hon. Musa Saidu Gude, a member representing Uke/Karshi constituency assured the people of the area that the Speaker would intervene in the release of the youths who are in detention over conflicts in the area.

On his part, Alhaji Abdulhamid Mahmud Zaril, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director of G- Compex Nigeria Limited, Gudunma, Karu LGA said that the company was established in the area in 2012 with the aim of improving the standard of living of the people of the area through various projects.

He appreciated the Speaker of the House and his entourage for the visit, saying that the visit would promote peace and development in the area.

” I have provided infrastructure such as roads, filling stations, construction, petrol chemicals, and schools among others. We ventured into community development.

” I have employed and empowered many youths and other people of this community.

” The purpose of my investment in this community is to create jobs and improve the standard of living of the people of the community.

” Mr Speaker, by God’s grace, I have created jobs for the youths and other people of this community, empowerment among other dividends of democracy.

The CEO told the Speaker that the lack of understanding and cooperation from the people of the community is his major challenge.

” Anything I want to do for the benefit of the community, some people will kick against it.

” I want to dualize a road, construct other roads in the community and compensate those whose houses will be affected as a result of my development.

” I told them that I will build houses for those that their houses will be affected as a result of constructing roads, they still kick against it” the CEO said.

In a remark, Mr Jibrin Abdulkadir, the Village Head of Gunduma and Mr Abubakar Ibrahim, Provost, Gudunma Youth Foundation GYF, assured the Speaker of their readiness to talk to their people to give the company maximum support and cooperation to succeed.

They, however, appealed to the Speaker to intervene by releasing some of the youths that are detained over a misunderstanding with the company, a request that the Speaker promised to look into.

Share

Please follow and like us: