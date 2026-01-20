Nasarawa Speaker Appoints 29 Additional Aides, Charges Them To Work Hard

Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Dr. Danladi Jatau, has appointed an additional 29 aides, charging them to be selfless in service and to promote peace and unity for the development of the state.

He gave the charge when he hosted both his old and new appointees in his office in Lafia on Tuesday.

The Speaker, while presenting appointment letters to the appointees, also charged them to champion the cause of peace, unity and development in their communities, as well as support the government of Engr. Abdullahi Sule to succeed.

“Today, I am hosting my old and new appointees. I want to give God the glory that we are among the living and for giving me the opportunity to offer you appointments as my aides.

“I give God the glory for making me the Speaker of the 7th Assembly.

“Today, I appoint an additional 29 aides to enable them work with me and to put food on their tables and those of others.

“I am doing this from the bottom of my heart, and this is from my earnings,” he said.

Dr. Jatau said that the appointments cut across tribes and religions and were devoid of any sentiment.

“The appointments cut across all tribes, all religions, all angles, without any sentiment,” he said.

He thanked them for supporting him to succeed and called for the sustenance of the support.

“I thank you for supporting me. I thank you for supporting Gov. A. A. Sule, as His Excellency, Engr. A. A. Sule, is God-sent to the state.

“Please, let us continue to support him to succeed,” he added.

The Speaker also urged the appointees and other people to continue to live in unity and peace irrespective of their affiliations.

“Please preach peace in your localities. Peace should be our focal point, as without peace, no development will thrive. Peace is paramount,” he said.

Dr. Jatau assured of his continued determination to key into different policies and programmes that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of his constituency.

Earlier, the Chief of Staff to the Speaker, Mr. Awuje Jacob, appreciated the Speaker for the opportunity given to them to serve and assured him of their loyalty and commitment to deliver on their mandates.

“On behalf of the aides, I want to appreciate you for appointing us to serve in various capacities.

“I want to assure you of our loyalty and support at all times and, by God’s grace, we will not fail in our responsibilities,” he said.

Mr. Danjuma Lawal Arenbo, who spoke on behalf of the new appointees, appreciated the Speaker and promised not to disappoint him, just as he re-emphasized the call on the Speaker to contest for the seat of the House of Representatives in 2027.

The appointments comprise two Special Advisers, eight Special Assistants (SAs) and 15 Personal Assistants (PAs), among others.