Nasarawa Sets To Hold LG Polls

The Nasarawa State Government has said that it has commenced preparations for the conduct of the state Local Government election next year.

The Chairman of the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC), Barr. Ayuba Wandai who disclosed this at a press briefing on Thursday in Lafia said the council polls would hold between January 3rd to February 10, 2024.

He said that the extant law of the commission stipulates that the preparation for local government elections should commence a year before the election, hence the commencement of the process.

Giving the breakdown of the activities, the chairman said that the conduct of party primaries including the resolution of disputes arising from the primaries shall be held between January 3, to February 10, 2024, to enable all political parties to democratically nominate candidates for the elections.

“You will recall that the Commission conducted the last Local Government Council elections on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, and the present executives were sworn in and inaugurated on Friday, October 8, 2021, for a tenure of three (3) years which will end on Monday October 7, 2024.

“As you are aware, the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission is a law-abiding institution that has continued to promote adherence to laws, rules and regulations governing the conduct of Local Government council elections in Nasarawa State.

“The forthcoming Local Government Council elections have been fixed for Saturday, August 31st, 2024.

“Run-off elections for both the offices of chairman and councillor (if any) shall be held within seven days after the announcement of the results of the elections in accordance with the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended,” Wandai added.