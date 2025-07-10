Nasarawa Seeks Partnership Not Charity, Sule Tells Global Community

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has reaffirmed the state’s status as Nigeria’s investment destination of choice, assuring the global business community that the state is open and ready for partnerships, not charity.

Speaking at the 2025 ALM Africa Summit in London themed Africa Forward: Powering Leadership, Investment and Competitiveness, Governor Sule highlighted several incentives that make Nasarawa attractive for investment, including easy access to land, proximity to markets, and an available skilled workforce.

He said Nasarawa is investment-ready, with direct access to major markets due to its central location in Nigeria. The governor, who was a special guest and panellist at the two-day summit, emphasized that leadership across Africa requires bold decisions and implementation to drive development, stressing that policy success hinges on diligent execution.

Governor Sule commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms, particularly the removal of fuel subsidy and floating of the naira, describing them as tough but necessary decisions that are already increasing resources available to states.

He said Nasarawa’s Agricultural Transformation Plan is tailored to community needs and aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 2. He noted that leadership in Africa must go beyond rhetoric to action, adding that poor implementation remains a major obstacle to growth on the continent.

The summit, chaired by former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete, was attended by delegates and business leaders from Nigeria, the United Kingdom, Egypt, Somalia, Ethiopia, the United States, and Zambia. Notable participants included Baroness Sandy Verma of the UK House of Lords and General Kip Ward, former commander of US Africa Command (AFRICOM).

Governor Sule was accompanied by top government officials including the Managing Director of Nasarawa Investment Development Agency (NASIDA), Commissioner for Health Dr. Gaza Gwamna, Secretary to the State Government Labaran Shuaibu Magaji, Accountant General Dr. Musa Ahmed Mohammed, and his wife, Hajiya Farida Sule.

A statement by Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ibrahim Addra, said the event climaxed with the conferment of the African Leadership Outstanding Public Service Excellence Award on Governor Sule in recognition of his exemplary leadership in Nasarawa State.