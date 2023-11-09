Nasarawa Security: When Machido Institute Honoured Sule

CHEKE EMMANUEL writes on the peace- building effort of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, which has brought about peaceful co-existence among the diverse ethnic nationalities and attracted investments to the state

History was made on October 10, when Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State was honoured in recognition of his peace building effort. This time, Sule was inducted into the Peace Fellowship of Sultan Machido Institute of Peace at the Annual Peace and Development Summit 2023 of University of Abuja. Thousands of guests at the event listened with amazement as key speakers spoke extensively on the peace building effort and peaceful disposition of the governor during the epoch-making event that drew dignitaries from different walks of life.

Speaking during the event, Governor Sule emphasized that though political instigators may call him weak for being silent in the face of constant provocation by members of the opposition in Nasarawa State, he sees his position as a test for which he will stand and give account for every of his actions before the God. Against this backdrop, he said he prefers to lead an administration which is peace-loving and embraces all citizens of Nasarawa State without regard to tribe, religion or political affiliation.

He further stated that as a peace-maker, he made it a cardinal principle to avoid fighting his predecessors, but instead consolidate and complete the projects and good works they left since the first civilian governor of the state and that he does not respond to propaganda. While thanking the University of Abuja for the rare privilege of being inducted into the Peace Fellowship, Governor Sule used the opportunity to admonish leaders not to trigger ethnic and religious sentiments on account of political competition, but to show restraint, maturity and be guided in their utterances.

Key speakers at the event, including the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Yusuf Sununu and Director of Sultan Maccido Peace Institute, Prof Mutiuallah Olasupo, attested that Governor Sule is most deserving of the induction into the Peace Fellowship. According to them, the governor has successfully risen above primordial sentiments of tribe and religion in his actions and utterances in spite of the secular, multi- ethnic and heterogeneous nature of Nasarawa State.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of University of Abuja, Prof. Abdul- Rasheed NaAllah, urged political actors in Nasarawa State not to manipulate and mislead innocent citizens and send them to the streets to destroy the socio-economic progress so far achieved under Governor Sule. While several other speakers applauded the massive investments that Governor Sule has attracted to Nasarawa State, there is no doubt that the peace-building effort of the governor has paid off as many ways.

It would be recalled that the governor, in his bid to secure the lives and property of citizens of the state, in August 2022, distributed 30 operational vehicles to security agencies. He explained then that the distribution of the vehicles was a fulfilment of his earlier promise to purchase operational vehicles that would support and enhance security surveillance through extensive patrol that transverses every corner of the state to ward off encroachment by criminal elements.

He added that his administration will continue to support the various security formations drafted to the state by providing them with operational vehicles and necessary tools that will enhance their spontaneous responses to emerging security challenges in the state. And, in demonstrating his political will after receiving a security report that members of the Drul Salam sect were camped at Uttu forest in Toto Local Government Area of the state, Governor Sule wasted no time and ran to the then president, Muhammadu Buhati, to seek his nod and security deployment to dislodge them.

Immediately the governor returned from Abuja, he mobilised a joint operation comprising the Nigerian Air force (NAF), Guards Brigade, the Police and Department of State Service (DSS), swooped on the Darul Salam camp and cleared it. Also, as part of his peace-building effort aimed at checkmating criminal elements in parts of the state that have solid minerals, Governor Sule upon receiving security report over the influx of bandits fleeing from crisis spots in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State to Nasarawa, recently ran to meet with the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. General Christopher Musa, over the influx of those bandits and the proliferation of illegal production of small arms and ammunition in the state.

Speaking to journalists at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, shortly after a closed-door meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff, the governor said his visit was to inform him of the need to act fast to salvage the situation in Nasarawa State. He said the action became imperative because of the state’s proximity to Abuja, the country’s seat of power. His words: “Nasarawa State has proximity to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), so security in Nasarawa State is always very critical to the North and Nigeria.

As usual, I am a very regular visitor to this office of the CDS. I discussed a few issues about security challenges. Moreover, as the head of security agencies, I believe he is in a better position to handle them than anyone else. “Nasarawa is surrounded by several states with security challenges. It started with Benue, where anti-open grazing law exist. We have some challenges there and there was influx of Fulani who didn’t want to stay in Benue into Nasarawa State. We have an issue on the Plateau today because of the Mangu crisis. We always have some people that area always running to Nasarawa.”

Prior to his visit to the Defence Headquarters, the governor had convened an expanded security meeting with a view to addressing some emerging security threats that were capable of disrupting the relative peace in the state if left unchecked. The expanded security meeting, which had in attendance security chiefs, selected local government chairmen and traditional rulers, was held at the government house, Lafia. Reviewing the agenda for the meeting, Sule raised the alarm over the proliferation of illegal production of small arms and ammunition in the state.

He also raised the alarm over the influx of bandits fleeing from crisis spots in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, with intelligence report identifying some of these bandits around Mangar and Ambaka areas, in Wamba Local Government Area, as well as in Lafia East Development Area. Part of the agenda of the security meeting, according to them, included reviewing the movement of Fulani herders for grazing in areas bordering the neighboring Benue State, which poses potential threat to security. Interestingly, the induction of Governor Sule into the Peace Fellowship of the Sultan Machido Institute of Peace was described as commendable by many.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Public Affairs, Comrade Peter Ahemba, who spoke on the honour, said: “The induction of Governor Abdullahi Sule into the Peace Fellowship of Sultan Machido Institute of Peace is not surprising because he has consistently demonstrated his love for peaceful co-existence. Security of lives and property of the citizenry remains a top priority by his administration. “His government has achieved peace in the state due to youth empowerment, women empowerment, among other positive initiatives.

All that we the peo- ple of Nasarawa State can say is thank you Governor Sule for bringing about peace and peaceful co-existence among the diverse ethnic nationalities in Nasarawa State.”