Nasarawa: Residents Lament Rising Cost Of Land, Property, Rent In Lafia Metropolis

Residents of Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital are lamenting the rising cost of land, property and house rent in the metropolis, with a call on the government at all levels to intervene.

Rent and landed property

A survey conducted by our correspondent within and around Lafia revealed that a two-bedroom apartment hitherto cost between N120, 000 and N150, 000 in the past three years, now cost between N200, 000 and N300, 000, depending on the location and nature of the building; old or new building with Plastic of Paris (PoP).

The findings further revealed that house rent and landed property in choice areas like Millionaires quarters, GRA, Bukan-Sidi and College of Agric-Kwandere Road and Azuba where a two-bedroom apartment previously was N150 000. 00 is now between N350, 000 and N600, 000, depending on the location and the facilities in the house.

Similarly, a plot of land hitherto cost between N3 million and N5 million in the past three years now goes for between N10 million and N15 million and above, depending on the location and accessibility.

Furthermore, a three-bedroom and four-bedroom hitherto cost between N11 million and N15 million in the past three years but now cost between N20 million and N30 million and above, depending on the location, nature of the building and the facilities therein.

In respect of land, the tag price for a plot of land measuring 100 by 50; 100 by 100; and 200 by 200 hitherto ranges from N500.000, N800, 000.00 to N100, 000. 000 and above in the past four years but now the price range from N5m, N7m, N10m to N12m, depending on the location.

Lamentations

Commenting on the rising cost of property and house rent in Lafia, a Lafia-based Property Agent, Solomon Haruna decried the skyrocketing cost of landed property and house rent in the State, particularly Lafia. He blame the situation on the rising cost of building materials and the influx of people to the State.

Haruna also fingered the rising cost of accommodation in Lafia on the growing number of ‘Yahoo Boys,’ who he said have found Lafia a ‘heaven’ because of the peace being enjoyed in the State capital. His words: ‘‘Few years ago, about three to four years, the cost of house rent in Lafia was cheaper.

Before now you can get a room or two bedrooms apartment, with water, for between N90, 000 and N100, 000. ‘‘But today it is between N250, 000 and N300, 000. Now a two bedroom flat is between N350, 000 and N400, 000 or even more. The cause is due to the increase in the price of building materials, the economy, and the rising cost of everything in the market.

Before you can build a house with N7 million but now you can’t build a house with N7 million. ‘‘Before you build a house now you must have nothing less than N18m or N20m. Therefore, you don’t expect someone to spend so much money to build a house and give it out cheap. It is not possible, that is the number one problem.

‘‘The number two problem, people are trooping to Lafia every day, every blessed day new faces come to Lafia and wherever they are going to stay they most look for accommodation. Some people stay in hotels looking for houses to stay with their families.”

Haruna also disclosed that the high cost of building materials have resulted in short supply of houses to cater for the rising population. “Also, because of the increase in building materials many people can’t afford to build houses like before. It is only few people that can build houses now.’’

What is even more worrisome for him is the fact that were many families, especially civil servants, can’t afford the asking prices, however, he lamented that younger people, especially students and those he referred to as ‘Yahoo Boys, who are between 18 and 19 years old, easily afford the new prices.

“When you go to most of the houses that are rented for N250, 000 per year, you discover that the people living there are Yahoo Boys, but for two bedroom flat that cost between N400, 000 and N500, 000 it those from Abuja that live there because the cost of rent in Abuja is three times higher than in Lafia,’’ he disclosed.

Abuja connection

Continuing, Haruna said, ‘‘many civil servants working in Abuja have relocated their families to Lafia. In Lafia before now we buy a plot of land; 50 by 100; for N700, 000. But now a plot of land in Lafia, 50 by 100, is N3m except you go to the outskirts of Lafia where you can buy for between N800, 000 and N1m.

‘‘But not inside the town like Poly, Kwandere, Angwan Nungu, Tudun Amba, Tudun kauri. We don’t blame people that sale their lands at such exorbitant prices because the cost of living has gone high and increasing daily.

‘‘Many of them with children in school especially in higher institution have no other means of sponsoring them and so they have to resort to selling their lands to meet up with the education of their wards.

… peaceful of Lafia

Speaking further on the development, he noted that the peaceful nature of Lafia is a driving force for the influx of people to the city, with the resultant effect of high demand in accommodation chasing low supply in the market.

He said; “When you look at the middle belt it seems that Lafia is one of the most peaceful places and that is why many people are coming to stay here. We have issue of kidnapping but compare to other neighbouring states Lafia is one of the most peaceful state capitals and that is why many people are rushing to Lafia.

“I started this business since 2019 when I got back from Lagos because I was in Lagos for about 15 years. So I decided to come back home and I know the cost of land and house rent in any part of Lafia and other places in the State. People just have to take things the way they are.’’ A renowned Lafia-based clergy, Pastor Daniel Odeh Sule also decried the present situation.

He said that rent in Lafia is no longer affordable by middle class or low income earners in the State while building houses out of the question for them. Sule blame the rising cost of landed property and house rent in Lafia on the influx of people into the state from the far northern states hit by insurgency.

… influx of people and students population

Sule shared his experience, saying, “I was looking for a two-bedroom apartment and when I got one the agent told me that the cost is N650, 000. This is strange.

Before now if you have N150, 000 you can get a two-bedroom flat with water, but now the cost of house rent in Lafia has skyrocketed including plots of land and the major reason is one, students are many here in Lafia.

‘‘There are three higher institutions in Lafia, Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa State Polytechnic and College of Agriculture, Science and Technology Lafia. There are too many students in the State looking for accommodation and any amount you tell them they are ready to pay because most of these students come from other cities where house rent is very expensive.

… rise in insurgency

“Another reason is the influx of other people coming from other states, especially in the far North. Northeast and northwest because of insurgency in those regions.

They discovered that there is peace in Lafia so most of them moved to this place. “As I am talking to you now there is no house to rent in Lafia. If you are looking for a house to rent it is always difficult. In fact, the houses on ground are not enough for the population.’’

…Yahoo Boys factor

‘‘Thirdly, the influx of Yahoo Boys. Yahoo Boys are all over the town. I don’t know what the law enforcement agents are doing about it. Yahoo Boys don’t care about the cost of a rented apartment preferably when the house is looking good because if you tell them to pay N1 million they will pay.

‘‘Just recently I paid for a two-bedroom flat for N650,000 and majority of the indigenous citizens can’t afford such amount but Yahoo Boys and other people coming from far north are always ready to pay.’’

A resident of Bukan Sidi in Lafia, Adamu Usman, shared his experience, noting that a two-bedroom apartment that was hitherto between N100, 000 and N150, 000 in the past three years now goes for between N250, 000 and N300, 000 even more depending on the structure and accessibility.

According to him, “I live in Bukan Sidi for more than 15 years now. This is a place where you can get one bedroom and a living room at N80,000 and two-bedroom at between N120, 000 and N150, 000 but now a room and a living room is N150.000 while a two-bedroom apartment is N250, 000 and more.

‘‘Cost of house rent in Lafia now is very high. Anywhere you go in Lafia looking for house to rent, whether a room and a living room or two bedrooms for family people, you have to have between N250, 000 and N300, 000 and in some parts of Lafia, like Bukan Sidi, Ploy and Azuba or Tudun Amba house rent is costlier than in other areas.

‘‘If you are new in town and you are looking for a decent apartment you have to have between N300, 000 and N600, 000 depending on the type of house.”

… call for govt intervention

Giving the increasing difficulties that the people face, Sule appealed to the government to intervene. As he said; ‘‘my call on the government both federal and state, is to build mass housing estates in Lafia and other semi-urban towns.

‘‘Let government intervene in the rising cost of landed property especially house rent. I wish to call on the government to control the influx of people to Nasarawa State particularly Lafia because some of these people trooping to the State may not be nice people and that is why crime such as theft and kidnapping are on the increase now in the State.”

Another Lafia resident, Ms Lucia Chukwuma, also called for the urgent intervention of the government, saying, ‘‘the government have to do something about it because in the near future many people will longer afford to pay rent and even to build their own houses because of cost of land and building materials.”