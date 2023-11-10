New Telegraph

November 10, 2023
Nasarawa Ready For Kick- Off Of Nnl Season, Says Deputy Governor

Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, says that the state is ready to host a successful kick-off of the 2023/ 2024 Nigeria National League ( NNL) slated for Saturday, November 11 at the newly renovated Lafia City Stadium, Nasarawa State.

The opening game to kick- start the league will be between Nasarawa United and Zamfara United. Speaking after inspecting the stadium accompanied by the Chairman of the second tier league Mr. George Aluo, Permanent Secretary of the Nasarawa State Sports Ministry,

Barrister Isaac Danladi, and the State Commissioner of Sports, Ango Jafaru, he noted that he’s satisfied with the standard of the pitch, expressing hope that the opening game will be highly interesting.

