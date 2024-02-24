Nasarawa Police Nabs Two Armed Robbers, Recover Cash, Weapons

The Nasarawa State Police Command has apprehended two alleged armed robbers who were terrorizing the Ekye Development Area in the Doma Local Government Area of the state.

According to DSP Ramhan Nansel, the Police Public Relations Officer, the operation which took place on Thursday night, was in response to a local complaint.

Parading the suspects at its headquarters, the command identified the two suspects as Abdullahi Basso and Saidu Isah.

He added that the command received reports of weekly armed robberies on Thursday nights by people dressed in military uniforms on Doma-Rukubi Road in the Ekye village.

The statement noted that upon the receipt of the complaint, operatives attached to Ekye Division laid a “successful ambush on the criminals at Kwanar Kare; a dangerous spot along Doma-Rukubi Road where armed robbers usually block the road and Rob unsuspecting road users.

“The duo of Abdullahi Basso and Saidu Isah both males of Rugan Maigari, Rukubi village dressed in military uniforms were arrested at the scene while about to carry out their operation, and the sum of three hundred thousand naira cash (N300,000), a knife and other items were recovered from them as exhibits.

“The suspects confessed to having attacked one Mallam Barka at the same spot last week where they dispossessed him of the sum of five hundred thousand Naira (N500,000)”