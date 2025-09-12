Nasarawa: Police Nab Mother Of Newborn Baby Dumped In Bush

The mother of a newborn baby (name withheld) dumped in a bush at Akwanga Town in Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State has been arrested by the police.

Residents of Akwanga woke up to the shocking news of a newborn baby dumped by her mother at a bush along the popular A A Koto area of the town on Wednesday. Residents had started asking questions as to which woman would have probably carried out such an abomi- nable act until the eagle eye police identified and subsequently arrested the culprit.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Nasarawa State Police Command, Ramhan Nansel, who confirmed the arrest to journalists on tele- phone said: “The mother of the baby has been identified and arrested. The CP ordered a transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia, for comprehensive investigation and prosecution of the suspect.”

The baby was allegedly dumped by her mother in the popular A. A. Koto area of Akwanga Town, but found alive by residents and handed over to the police. A resident who did not want her name in print told our Correspondent that the newborn, a baby girl, was found on Wednesday in a bush along Hope Academy Primary School, Akwanga. “The baby was wrapped in a cloth and dumped in the bush by her mother, a final-year NCE student of the College of Education, Akwanga.”