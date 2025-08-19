Nasarawa: Police Arrest Kidnap Suspect After Lone Accident Recover N6.9m

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested a suspected kidnapper and recovered N6.9 million following a lone car crash in Garaku, Kokona Local Government Area of the state. The police also recovered sophisticated firearms and live ammunitions.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ramhan Nansel, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday in Lafia, said that the incident occurred at about 9:00 a.m., yesterday when operatives of the Garaku Police Division received a distress call from the Angwan Mayo community about a lone crash.

The crash involved an Opel Vectra vehicle with registration number Plateau BLD 566 ST, near the Vehicle Inspection Office (VIO) checkpoint. According to Nansel, two occupants of the vehicle fled the scene immediately after the accident, but a vigilant VIO officer recovered a G3 rifle and some cash from the car before handing them over to the police.

He said that the vehicle was later towed to the police station, where a thorough search led to the recovery of One AK-47 rifle, One Type 06 rifle, One G3 rifle, three magazines, 57 rounds of live ammunition and N6.9 million cash. “Following the discovery, the police, in collaboration with the military, launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspects, leading to the arrest of one Mohammed Tahir of Barkin Ladi, Plateau State.